Donald Trump and his family are starting to leak about how much they hate each other

When members of a high profile family find themselves accused of being a crime family, they usually try to at least publicly stick together – no matter what they think of each other – in the hope of collectively surviving the deluge. When things unravel to the point that they begin sniping at each other and scapegoating each other through the media, it’s a surefire sign that they fear some or all of them are going down.

This brings us to the Trump family, which based on this month’s criminal indictments against the family business, we might as well refer to as the Trump crime family. Just before those indictments came down, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner leaked to the media that they were sick of Donald Trump’s crap, a clear attempt at publicly distancing themselves from the family crime business, and perhaps even a signal of potential cooperation to prosecutors. Now the leaks seem to be escalating.

Now Politico is reporting that Donald Trump has grown sick of Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. He hates that Guilfoyle has gone to work for a Republican candidate named Eric Greitens, and he’s vowing not to endorse Greitens. Trump is even apparently trying to recruit other candidates to run against Greitens. In other words Trump is doing everything he can to sabotage his own son’s girlfriend, whom he finds “annoying.”

Given how much of a mouthpiece Politico has become lately for Trump and his handlers, there’s no question that Trump himself is the source for this Politico story, and that he wanted it published. So not only is he trying to sabotage Kimberly Guilfoyle behind the scenes, he wants everyone to know he’s targeting her.

Keep in mind that this is playing out even as speculation is mounting about whether Donald Trump’s kids might flip on him in the hope of avoiding criminal indictment themselves. It’s as if Trump has concluded that Donald Trump Jr is going to flip on him, and he’s decided to target Kimberly Guilfoyle in retaliation, or something along those lines.





We’ll see where this goes. But with multiple Trump family members now openly sniping at each other through the media, these kinds of attacks are only likely to start snowballing. For now they’re merely whining about each other and trying to sabotage each other’s ambitions. How long before they start trying to scapegoat each other for the Trump Organization’s crimes? They wouldn’t be behaving like this if they thought they were going to collectively survive this.

