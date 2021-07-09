Suspect captured in Georgia country club triple homicide

Georgia deputies captured a suspect in connection with a triple homicide at the Pinetree Country Club in Cobb County last week that left a golf pro and two out-of-state men dead.

The U.S. Marshals-led Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force took 23-year-old Bryan Rhoden into custody when he surrendered in Chamblee, FOX 5 Atlanta reported Thursday evening. That’s about 25 miles southeast of where police found three bodies on a golf course on July 3.

Rhoden allegedly gunned down golf pro Gene Siller, 41, near the 10th hole. Police previously said that they believed Siller was not initially a target but was shot in the head after approaching the suspicious truck, which had careened onto the golf course.

Police later found the bodies of California resident Henry Valdez, 46, and Kansas resident Paul Pierson, 76, in the bed of a white Dodge pickup truck stuck on a hill on the golf course.

Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said during a Thursday evening news briefing that Rhoden would face three counts each of murder and aggravated assault as well as two counts of kidnapping. He added that investigators could still pursue additional charges.

Police said the truck belonged to Pierson.

The country club is located just outside Atlanta .

