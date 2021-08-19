A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

MMG

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral.

"We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.

"I cannot help crying. I have to wipe my tears to be able to film this video," she goes on to say.

"No one cares about us," she adds. "We'll die slowly in history."

The video evoked tears and sympathy from many, with almost 2 million views on Twitter by Monday noon.

Masih Alinejad, a major critic of the oppression of women, captioned the tweet: "My heart breaks for women of Afghanistan. The world has failed them. History will write this."

The Taliban's smooth takeover and control of the Middle Eastern nation have had left the Afghans and other nations in fear of what living would be like under the rule of a terrorist militant organization, the Taliban. Afghanis have expressed their desperation in days ago jumping on moving air-bound U.S. planes about to take off only to lose hold and fall hundreds of feet to their painful exit.

With the takeover by the Taliban, women stand to lose rights they have enjoyed for decades now.

It is under record that during the Taliban's rule previously in Afghanistan from 1996-2001, women were subject to oppression and all manner of harsh treatment.

It was reported by the U.S. Department of State in 2001 that the Taliban era cruelly put women and girls in poverty, deteriorated their health, and shut down their schooling system and even their right to freedom of religion was seized.

Grievous acts of violence against women, including the likes rape, abduction, and forced marriage were sadly the norm. In the face of these, some families sent their daughters to other countries like Pakistan or Iran to protect them.

Tens of thousands of women were reportedly reduced to begging in the streets or worse to feed their families as they had no source of income or better still prevented from working.

"The Taliban's return is catastrophic for women," The Atlantic reported on Monday, pointing out that women who have worked bitterly for their freedom would literally lose everything.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was heartbreaking to see the rights of Afghan girls and women ripped away from them.

