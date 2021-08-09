Ohio woman charged with animal cruelty after locking her dog in a hot car

Mouheb Ashakih

An Ohio woman has been charged with felony cruelty to animals after allegedly leaving her dog to die in a hot car as punishment for attacking her other pets.

Mouheb Ashakih, 58, of Sandusky, Ohio, was arrested and charged after police received a call from a concerned neighbor on Saturday, August 7 saying that he saw Ashakih putting her pit bull in her car with the doors locked and the windows up.

According to a police report, the dog had been inside the vehicle for around 20 minutes, with temperatures hitting around 81 degrees Fahrenheit before the neighbor called 911.

"He stated he observed the dog tearing up the inside of the vehicle and it appeared he wanted out," the Police report stated.

"He noticed all the windows were rolled up and he was concerned for the canine's safety. He went over to the residence and spoke to Mouheb through her side window. He told her to let the dog out, to which she replied, 'I don't care. I want him to die," it added.

An officer ran to the car and saw the lifeless dog "either passed out or deceased" in the backseat of the vehicle.

"Ashakih began screaming upon observing her canine and begged us to break her car window," the report added.

Police said the dog's bleeding paws covered the inside of the vehicle with blood. They noted that the dog was stiff and hot to the touch when it was pulled from the vehicle.

"The dog struggled inside the car but he was overcome by the heat. It's just terrible," Police Chief Jared Oliver said.

Erie County dog warden got permission from Ashakih to take custody of her four remaining dogs—one 2-year-old and three 6-month-old puppies.

Ashakih is due to face the charge on Monday.

