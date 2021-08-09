Police arrests 22-year-old lady in relation to double homicide case

Harlee Swols Enfield Police Department

Enfield Police Department has arrested a woman in relation to a double homicide that happened over the weekend.

22-year-old Harlee Swols was found in the apartment where the killing of two persons took place.

Police responded to a call to Alden Avenue on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. for a well-being check after concerned neighbours heard a disturbance and called police.

Upon arrival, police found a man and a woman with significant injuries. Police later identified the man as 63-year-old James Samuel Bell and the woman has been identified as 72-year-old Maryrose Riach.

The man died at the scene while the woman later died at Baystate Hospital after medical treatment.

According to Enfield Police, in July, Swols was arrested for assault on an elderly victim or other victim and breach of peace and this led to a full protective order.

“Right now there’s a lot of work to be done outside the premises in terms of speaking with neighbors, in terms of trying to identify the parties, in terms of speaking with anyone who might have information about what it is that transpired,” said Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox.

Swols who is facing charges including violation of a protective order in connection to Sunday's incident bond was set at $2,000,000 bond. she is due in court on Monday.

According to authorities, no one has been charged with the deaths of the man and woman but further charges are expected to be filed at a later date.

While investigations are still ongoing Officials said they will be active in the area and knocking on doors to see if anyone knows anything about the incident.

