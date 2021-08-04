Illinois police officer killed on duty by Dodge charger

Brian Pierce Officer down memorial page

BROOKLYN, Ill - An Illinois police officer on Wednesday, was struck by a red Dodge charger while trying to apprehend a car fleeing police into Missouri.

According to Illinois State Police, the officer who hails from Brooklyn was struck on the McKinley Bridge while setting up stop sticks, which flatten tires.

According to police, the Charger bearing temporary Illinois tags was found abandoned in Missouri.

Officer Brian Pierce who was in his 20s was new to the Brooklyn police department.

Brooklyn Police Captain Antonio White described him as "a very fine young man. Very energetic."

"When he came to work, he put a smile on your face. He’s an officer that you’d love to have on your team, your unit, he’s there all the time. If he was off work he’d show up, he just loved doing his job and this is what he loved to do as a police officer", he added.

More details on the reason for the police chase which started at a Brooklyn nightclub where officers were working to obtain video was not released.

While the investigation was going on the bridge, another vehicle slam into a roadblock and jammed several police cars. This led to investigators opening fire on the driver. The driver who was injured and in a non-critical condition was arrested along with three passengers.

It is quite vague if the two incidents have any connection.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Lt. Michael Lewis with Illinois State Police narrated the incident on the bridge with back-to-back incidents as "chaotic".

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.