Tennessee Bureau heads investigation involving police shootings

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - Tennessee Bureau investigation has begun investigation over police shooting that happened on Tuesday morning in a warehouse.

On Tuesday, Metro Nashville Police Department responded to calls of a workplace shooting at a warehouse.

According to police, the suspect Antonio King who walked into his workplace that morning holding a handgun shot two security men and the manager of the warehouse. The three victims; a 46-year-old security guard, a 66-year-old security guard and a 54-year-old manager were all injured. Although the manager and 66-year-old guard were in stable condition after being discharged from the hospital, the 46-year-old guard sustained a serious injury.

Arriving at the scene, police officials using the images seen at surveillance footage sighted king at a nearby intersection.

The 22-year-old King noticing h3 was being tailed by officers turned and faced the officers before walking away. A few moments later, King gestures and point a weapon at officer Dylan Ramos.

“Drop the weapon!” Ramos repeats, before opening fire on King. Around a dozen, shots ring out as the officer shouts “do not move!”

King dropped to the floor and started convulsing. Officer Ramos and the other officers arrested him and took him to hospital. Days later, King died from the gunshot injury.

Nashville Police on Wednesday released the body cam video from officers Cherell Kinchloe and Dylan Ramos who responded to the shooting.

It is believed that King acted alone. A SWAT team was mobilized to clear out the warehouse where the suspect worked.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation disclosed that it is leading the investigation because the incident involved a police shooting.

