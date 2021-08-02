Man dies in Geist Reservoir water after trying to retrieve a cloth without life jacket

Fishers Fire Department

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indianapolis man, Vincent Patton has been confirmed dead after he jumped into Geist Reservoir without a life jacket.

According to Indiana Department of Natural sources, 33-year-old Patton was confirmed died at IU Health Saxony Hospital about 50 minutes after he was said to be underwater.

According to an eyewitness report, Patton was trying to retrieve a piece of cloth when he dives into the water without a life jacket. Although he struggled to swim back to the boat but he couldn't made it back.

Fishers Fire Department public information officer John Mehling said John Patton was located just before 3:30 p.m, less than ten minutes after the first boat was deployed. He added that the first distress call came in around 2:40 pm.

Mehling warned that being a strong swimmer does not qualify as an excuse for wearing a life jacket.

"You never know what the situation's going to be. You may be a strong swimmer, and if you're certainly not a strong swimmer always have that with you. If a medical situation that occurs while you're in the water, being a strong swimmer doesn't help you," Mehling said. "You've gotta have those life vests on."

"In this situation, we had a number of bystanders that were able to help direct where the victim was last seen, and at that point we were able to make a quicker response and dive in the correct area," Mehling said.

Although the Fishers Police Department, Fishers Fire Department, Fishers EMS, and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the call, the incident remains under investigation.

