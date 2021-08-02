33 year-old aunt changed with first degree felony after death of cousins

Nicole Michelle Johnson The grio

A 33-year-old aunt has been charged with two counts each of first-degree felony child abuse, first-degree felony child abuse resulting in death; misdemeanor neglect of a minor; misdemeanor failure to report the death of her two cousins.

Nicole Michelle was pulled over speeding on the highway when the officer smelled a “decomposition odor,” in her truck. During an inspection, the officer first found a decomposed body of her 7-year-old niece, Joshlyn Marie James Johnson, in a suitcase inside a tote plastic bag filled with maggots. The officer found the second decomposed body of five-year-old nephew Larry Darnell O’Neil in a garbage bag.

In an autopsy conducted, it was discovered that Larry and Joshlyn weighed 21 and 18 pounds respectively and "according to doctors, it would have taken several months of malnourishment to attain these weights.”

Nicole confessed to detectives that she had in May 2020, got angry with Joshlyn and spank her several times. According to her, this made the little girl hit her head on the floor and died.

In O'Neil case, Nicole said he never woke up from his sleep after saying he was tired. She added that the boy had a wound she has no knowledge of how it came about on his leg. After the two incidents, Nicole had carried the bodies in her trunk.

Nicole has been acting as the guardian of the kiddies since May 2019 when their mother, Dachelle Johnson, moved from Ohio to Maryland. According to a family friend, Nicole had been going from one hotel to the next.

On her part, the biological mother, Dachelle Johnson after being informed of her children death told the police that she had tried severally to pick up her kiddies but Nicole didn't show up.

“I wish it was me instead. I wish I didn’t wake up tomorrow,” Dachelle Johnson wrote on her Instagram page.

Nicole is currently held without bail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 27.

