Space Force Briefs Senate Armed Services Committee

Their four-step plan is a defense strategy that will focus on Deterrence, Crisis De-escalation, and Warfare in Space.

Space X SpaceX/Unsplash

On May 26, 2021, Department of Defense officials met with the Senate Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Strategic Forces to talk about Space Force and other topics.

Here’s some of what they said. ( all quotes are credited at end of the article.)

“Space capabilities are increasingly important to our nation and to our national security in this era, in stabilizing challenges from Russia as well as undeniable strategic competition with China.” See notes below

The discussion confirmed what news outlets have been reporting for years.

The growth of Chinese and Russian counter space capabilities presents the most immediate and serious threat to allied and partnered space assets and activities.

Counter space is a military term referring to activities that go against what we would normally expect in space. The activities are counter to regular exploration operations.

China and Russia both see space as critical to modern warfare, as does the United States.

They see improvements in their abilities in space to be a way to reduce the military effectiveness of others. In short, they’re interested in using space to gain the upper hand.

It’s the same thing the U.S. is doing. We’re in a race to dominate space.

The United States is preparing for the possibility that conflict will “extend to or originate in space.”

A war in space would not be separate from a war on earth. It would be an extension of a traditional armed conflict.

There’s a focus on deterrence but the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy is looking at strategies that will deter but protect if necessary.

They intend to develop “a space posture that contributes to integrated cross-domain deterrence”.

In the interview, they said, “It’s important that other players see that you are strong enough to take care of yourself. You want them to think you’re too strong to attack.”

The Space Force intends to show potential adversaries, as well as competitors, that it’s not a good idea to attack or otherwise engage in military aggression in space.

That includes any aggression against the U.S. or its friends or allies.

The 2020 defense space strategy sets out a four-step plan for deterrence as well as crisis de-escalation and warfare.

First, build a comprehensive military advantage in space.

Second, integrate space into the national joint and combined operations.

Third, change the environment in ways that protect stability in the space and reduces the potential for miscalculation.

Fourth, enhance space cooperation with commercial entities, with inter-agency partners, and with our international allies and partners.

Finally, be a leader in diplomatic activities.

These activities focus on responsible behavior in space.

There have been several disingenuous space arms control proposals put forward by Russia and China.

They submitted The Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space and of the Threat or Use of Force Against Outer Space Objects (PPWT) at the United Nations.

PPWT signatories commit to “not to place any weapons in outer space”.

It also says signatories may not “resort to the threat or use of force against outer space objects” or engage in activities “inconsistent” with the purpose of the treaty.

That sounds like a great idea, doesn’t it?

However, China and Russia are already in the race, building and testing anti-satellite weapons, and they have been for quite some time.

It’s important to proceed carefully and not get forced into an arms treaty trap.

Source:

Officials Brief Senate Subcommittee on Space Force, Space Operations and Programs

05.26.2021

Space Force Gen. David Thompson, vice chief of space operations; John Hill, performing the duties of the assistant secretary of defense for space policy; and Darlene Costello, acting assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology, and logistics; brief the Senate Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Strategic Forces regarding the Space Force, military space operations, policy and programs

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.