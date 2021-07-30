Space Force Briefs Senate Armed Services Committee

Tree Langdon

Their four-step plan is a defense strategy that will focus on Deterrence, Crisis De-escalation, and Warfare in Space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FcYbU_0bD1o9R900

On May 26, 2021, Department of Defense officials met with the Senate Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Strategic Forces to talk about Space Force and other topics.

Here’s some of what they said. ( all quotes are credited at end of the article.)

“Space capabilities are increasingly important to our nation and to our national security in this era, in stabilizing challenges from Russia as well as undeniable strategic competition with China.” See notes below

The discussion confirmed what news outlets have been reporting for years.

The growth of Chinese and Russian counter space capabilities presents the most immediate and serious threat to allied and partnered space assets and activities.

  • Counter space is a military term referring to activities that go against what we would normally expect in space. The activities are counter to regular exploration operations.

China and Russia both see space as critical to modern warfare, as does the United States.

They see improvements in their abilities in space to be a way to reduce the military effectiveness of others. In short, they’re interested in using space to gain the upper hand.

It’s the same thing the U.S. is doing. We’re in a race to dominate space.

The United States is preparing for the possibility that conflict will “extend to or originate in space.”

A war in space would not be separate from a war on earth. It would be an extension of a traditional armed conflict.

There’s a focus on deterrence but the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy is looking at strategies that will deter but protect if necessary.

They intend to develop “a space posture that contributes to integrated cross-domain deterrence”.

In the interview, they said, “It’s important that other players see that you are strong enough to take care of yourself. You want them to think you’re too strong to attack.”

The Space Force intends to show potential adversaries, as well as competitors, that it’s not a good idea to attack or otherwise engage in military aggression in space.

That includes any aggression against the U.S. or its friends or allies.

The 2020 defense space strategy sets out a four-step plan for deterrence as well as crisis de-escalation and warfare.

First, build a comprehensive military advantage in space.

Second, integrate space into the national joint and combined operations.

Third, change the environment in ways that protect stability in the space and reduces the potential for miscalculation.

Fourth, enhance space cooperation with commercial entities, with inter-agency partners, and with our international allies and partners.

Finally, be a leader in diplomatic activities.

These activities focus on responsible behavior in space.

There have been several disingenuous space arms control proposals put forward by Russia and China.

They submitted The Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space and of the Threat or Use of Force Against Outer Space Objects (PPWT) at the United Nations.

PPWT signatories commit to “not to place any weapons in outer space”.

It also says signatories may not “resort to the threat or use of force against outer space objects” or engage in activities “inconsistent” with the purpose of the treaty.

That sounds like a great idea, doesn’t it?

However, China and Russia are already in the race, building and testing anti-satellite weapons, and they have been for quite some time.

It’s important to proceed carefully and not get forced into an arms treaty trap.

Source:

Officials Brief Senate Subcommittee on Space Force, Space Operations and Programs

05.26.2021

Space Force Gen. David Thompson, vice chief of space operations; John Hill, performing the duties of the assistant secretary of defense for space policy; and Darlene Costello, acting assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology, and logistics; brief the Senate Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Strategic Forces regarding the Space Force, military space operations, policy and programs

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_0a3644ec1043710a70242c404d1514f2.blob

A merchant of dreams. ♡ I love to connect humanity to technology. I write news, and fiction, exploring Worldview plots. Was a CGA/CPA in a past life. I have a lot of life experience. Parenting, Art, Finance, Investing, Auditing, Project Management, Writing, Story Grid Method, Science, Forensic Anthropology, Extensive overseas travel including Asia, Greece, Thailand.

Seattle, WA
1766 followers
Loading

More from Tree Langdon

A U.S. Solar Probe Looks at Venus

Another fly-by result brings data that collaborates a hypothesis. She’s the closest planet to Earth, yet she hides her secrets behind a veil of cloud. Venus and Earth have often been described as twins because they’re close in size and share complex weather systems, but they’re very different.Read full story
1 comments

Space Defense Is An American Priority

It’s a complex system designed to stay ahead of threats. Right now, contractors in the U.S. are busily building a defense system that will blanket our planet with satellites.Read full story

How Stormy Solar Weather Will Impact the US.

The next five years are going to be full of disruptions. Our sun is remarkable in all its mystery. We are poised to learn a lot more about the big questions we have about the sun. The main one is how it generates and controls its magnetic field.Read full story
3 comments
Seattle, WA

Family Fun at the Seattle Children’s Festival

September is time for back to school and signals the end of summer fun. But there is one more chance for your family to get together, and that’s the Seattle Children’s Festival.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Four Seattle Startups Hiring Right Now

Seattle is located in one of the best places to live in the country, the Pacific Northwest. With a population of 3.43 million, it’s a great resource for start-ups and the first choice for many entrepreneurs.Read full story
Austin County, TX

Local Family Fun in Austin This Fall

This festival is a great reason to visit Texas this fall. It's an eight-stage event with many talented artists to entertain you. The name ‘Austin City Limits’ comes from a concert series that was successful in the past. The festival includes an art market, lots of tasty treats, and a special area for the family to play and have fun together.Read full story
Dover, DE

Family Camping at Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware

Each year, the Woodlands of Dover International Speedway are transformed. A team of fireflies descend on the grounds and create a magical musical paradise. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Firefly Festival so the magic will be particularly powerful.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Fun Family Eats at Little Neon Taco in Seattle

Little Neon Taco Seattle has been working hard to stay open during the pandemic and has tried quite a few things to keep their business running. Seattle’s First Hill, home to the city’s most renowned hospitals, can seem drab compared to its colorful neighbor Capitol Hill. Little Neon Taco used to be the bright spot in the neighborhood. Unfortunately, the pandemic changed that for the locals.Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Locals Love This Music Festival in Chicago, IL

Old-school alternative rock meets industrial punk at Riot Fest. music fest light showEmmanuel Ostrovsky México/ Pixabay. Riot Fest: Sept. 16–19, 2021, Douglas Park, Chicago, IL.Read full story
Manchester, TN

Family Festival in Manchester, TN

Where everyone radiates positivity. Dates: Sept. 2–5, 2021, Manchester, TN, U.S.A. Sometimes the best words come from another language. In this case, it’s Creole, the language of building community.Read full story
San Bernardino, CA

Enjoy Two Days of Electronic Music in San Bernadino CA

The HARD Summer Music Festival is the place to be. Main Headliners: Future, Kaytranada, DJ Snake, Dillon Francis, 2 Chainz. This National music festival is a musical cruise down the hard-line back alleys of electronic music’s biggest acts of the moment.Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

Experience the Electric Zoo, New York City

Dress up for the Electric ZooDaniel Lincoln/Unsplash. New York City is set to become an electronic dance utopia with the twelfth edition of the Electric Zoo festival. The parkland of Randall’s Island Park will be transformed into a party venue by the creative minds behind Tomorrowland, Mysteryland, and Sensation. They will inject the event with a dose of passionate magic to create a dancing paradise.Read full story
1 comments
Napa, CA

Wine Meets Music at BottleRock, Napa Valley CA

It’s a perfect pairing. True to its Napa Valley roots, BottleRock prides itself upon its “Music, Food, Wine, Brew,” range of attractions, even including a “culinary stage” and spa.Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Summerfest in Milwaukee is the Place to Be in September.

It's older than Woodstock, but you won’t find mud at this Festival. It’s a massive event, held over three weekends and the venue is perfect. Henry Maier Festival Park is right on the lakefront in Milwaukee, a permanent festival venue created with music lovers in mind.Read full story
Columbus, OH

Grab a Ride on the Wonder Bus in Columbus OH

The Wonder Bus Music and Arts Festival is back for another year of music, food, and arts. Dates: August 28–29 This is their second year in Columbus, OH on the grounds of CAS, which is the perfect site for the music festival. Festival-goers can spread out in the 54 acres of open-air, outdoor space.Read full story
Utah State

It's time for Utah's Most Loved Event

Dust off your hat and put on your spurs. It’s time for one of the most-loved events in Utah. For three fun-filled days and nights, you can experience the thrill of competitive rodeo events as top riders meet the best, most consistent pen of bucking horses in the country.Read full story
Sheridan, WY

Family Fun at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo

Wyoming, where if the sun’s up, you’re late. July 14–17, 2021 with a few events the day before and after….just for fun. The official start to Rodeo week at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo begins with a boot kick-off.Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Days is Family Fun in Colorado Springs

LET’S RODEO, July 14–17, 2021 at the scenic Norris Penrose Event Center!. Families and competitors alike are making their way to their favorite towns across the country, looking forward to the thrill of rodeo competitions and all the fun family events.Read full story
1 comments
Oregon State

Vanport Jazz Festival, Portland OR

Portland, Oregon is the place to be for jazz this August. This event celebrates the historic community of Vanport and its contribution to Oregon’s jazz scene. The 2021 headliners Gerald Albright, Marion Meadows, Tahirah Memory, and Sheila E.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy