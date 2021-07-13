Wine Meets Music at BottleRock, Napa Valley CA

It’s a perfect pairing.

Wine pairings Matthias Böckel/Pixabay

True to its Napa Valley roots, BottleRock prides itself upon its “Music, Food, Wine, Brew,” range of attractions, even including a “culinary stage” and spa.

BottleRock Festival

With four full stages and hundreds of creative talents, this three-day festival provides entertainment for fans and families alike.

BottleRock After Dark

The main events aren’t all that’s happening in the valley. BottleRock After Dark is a series of shows that take place in and around Napa with BottleRock artists. For more on these events check here.

Here's the full lineup with some details about several of the headliners and a few of the lesser-known acts.

JAM CELLARS STAGE

FRIDAY, September 3

12:00 pm- Lily Meola

1:00 pm

Crimson Apple

These four sisters grew up in Oahu, Hawaii. They create a cinematic dark-pop, which is fused with a wide variety of influences including alternative, indie-rock, K-pop, and J-rock.

2:15 pm- Lawrence

3:30 pm- Mavis Staples

5:00 pm- Maren Morris

6:30 pm- Brandi Carlile

8:15 pm

Stevie Nicks

As one of rock and roll’s most beloved and successful artists, Stevie Nicks is on track to reach even greater career heights in 2020. She’s planning appearances in several special music festivals, new music, and she’s researched and developed a film.

In 2019 she was the first woman inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the second time. This time Nicks’ extraordinary career as a solo artist was officially honored. Her previous 1998 induction was as a member of the legendary Fleetwood Mac.

This is an amazing song written by a woman who is likely the best storyteller of my generation.

SATURDAY, September 4

12:00 pm-JJ Wilde

1:15 pm-Mondo Cozmo

2:45 pm

Milky Chance

Milky Chance is Philipp Dausch and Clemens Rehbein and their version of German folk music is a unique sounding folktronica song that spans most commercial & alternative radio playlists across the globe. They met at school, growing-up listening to Bob Marley, Hendrix & Red Hot Chilli Peppers. Stolen Dance was one of their first songs and it was a huge hit.

4:15 pm- Young The Giant

5:45 pm- Portugal. The Man

7:30 pm

Guns N’ Roses

GNR is an American hard rock band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 1985. Their debut injected an unbridled, unrivaled, and unstoppable attitude into the LA rock scene. The spirit went on to captivate the entire world with the release of their 1987 debut Appetite for Destruction –the best-selling U.S. debut ever They’re still rocking strong.

SUNDAY, September 5

12:00 pm- The Alive

1:00 pm- Donna Missal

2:00 pm- Atlas Genius

3:15 pm- Jimmy Eat World

4:45 pm

Black Pumas

Black Pumas is an award-winning American psychedelic soul band from Austin Texas, led by singer/songwriter Eric Burton and guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada. The story of how they met is magical, Eric was busking in Texas when friends of Adrian told him about this amazing singer. The rest is history.

6:15 pm

Cage The Elephant

Introduced to punk rock when they were playing in high school, brothers Matt and Brad Shultz joined fellow students Jared Champion and Daniel Tichenor. Then Nick Bockrath and Matthan Minster joined and they formed the band and moved to London. Their self-titled debut album gained them international attention, catapulting them up the Billboard Alternative and Rock charts and achieving Platinum certification.

7:45 pm

Foo Fighters

Since their debut in 1995, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, and Pat Smear have become a dominant force on the global festival, stadium, and arena circuit. The band’s catalog of gold and platinum albums has won 11 Grammys, four Brit Awards, and sold 25+ million records.

THIRD STAGE

FRIDAY, September 3

12:15 pm- Peter Harper

1:45 pm- Suki Waterhouse

3:00 pm- Gracie Abrams

4:15 pm- DeVotchKa

5:45 pm- Hamilton Leithauser

7:15 pm- Joywave

8:45 pm- James Murphy (DJ Set)

SATURDAY, September 4

12:00 pm- Napa Valley Youth Symphony

12:45 pm- Silverado Pickups

2:15 pm- The Last Bandoleros

3:45 pm- Ripe

5:15 pm- North Mississippi Allstars

6:45 pm- Matt Nathanson

8:15 pm

Digable Planets

This group came onto the music scene in 1993 with “Rebirth Of Slick (Cool Like Dat)”, which was a Grammy winner. The group consists of Ishmael Butler (Butterfly), Craig (C Know/ Doodlebug) Irving, and Mary Ann (Ladybug Mecca) Vieira. They have a unique style of jazz-informed Hip Hop.

Nearly 20 years after their debut, their music still shines and the group continues to bring their celebrated stage show to excited crowds around the world.

SUNDAY, September 5

12:00 pm- Obsidian Son

1:15 pm- Buffalo Gospel

2:45 pm- Full Moonalice

4:15 pm- Watchhouse

5:45 pm-J on Batiste

7:15 pm- Turkuaz w/ Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain in Light Turns 40

9:00 pm

Village People

This group became an international phenomenon in the ’70s and has since gone on to become the most famous disco group in the world.

Village People today: Victor Willis (original lead singer, co-founder, and writer of all the biggest hits); Angel Morales (Native American); Chad Freeman (Cowboy); James Lee (G.I.); Jeffrey “J.J.” Lippold (Leatherman); and James Kwong (Construction Worker).

TRULY STAGE

FRIDAY, September 3

12:00 pm- Grass Child

1:00 pm- HOKO

2:00 pm- BabyJake

3:15 pm- Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

4:30 pm- KOTA The Friend

5:45 pm- Big Freedia

7:00 pm- Spafford

8:45 pm

Z-Trip (Silent Disco)

Zach Sciacca, better known as DJ Z-Trip, is an American DJ and producer. He is a pioneer of the mashup movement.

SATURDAY, September 4

12:00 pm- Molly Moore

1:15 pm- Pacific Radio

2:30 pm- Smith & Thell

3:45 pm- Reignwolf

5:00 pm- Meg Myers

6:30 pm

White Reaper

This garage punk band is based in Louisville, Kentucky, United States. Members are Tony Esposito (guitar/vocals), Ryan Hater, Hunter Thompson, Nick Wilkerson, and Sam Wilkerson. White Reaper released their third studio album You Deserve Love on October 18, 2019.

8:15 pm- Silent Disco

A silent disco or silent rave is an event where people dance to music listened to on wireless headphones

SUNDAY, September 5

12:00 pm- Sam Johnson

1:00 pm- Valley

2:15 pm- 99 Neighbors

3:45 pm- almost monday

5:15 pm- Absofacto

6:45 pm

Mod Sun

Derek Ryan Smith is Mod Sun, a singer, songwriter, and rapper from Bloomington, Minnesota. He has released four solo studio albums, three EPs, six mixtapes, and thirty-one singles.

8:30 pm- Silent Disco. Rock on with headphones.

VERIZON STAGE

FRIDAY, September 3

12:00 pm- Oliver Riot

1:00 pm- In The Valley Below

2:30 pm- MUNA

4:00 pm- Chromeo

5:30 pm- FINNEAS

7:00 pm- Polo G

8:30 pm

G-Eazy

Known for his smooth raps, pristine production and dexterous range, the Bay-area rapper has performed on Saturday Night Live, MTV Video Music Awards, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and many more.

SATURDAY, September 4

12:00 pm- Six60

1:00 pm- OTTTO

2:00 pm- S8NT ELEKTRIC

3:00 pm- Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers

4:15 pm- Olivia O’Brien

5:30 pm- Dominic Fike

7:00 pm- Run The Jewels

8:30 pm

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She has a distinctive raspy voice, and music incorporates varied styles and genres, including pop, country pop, hip hop, experimental, and rock.

SUNDAY, September 5

12:00 pm- Chris Pierce

1:00 pm- MAX

2:30 pm

Walk off the Earth

Walk off the Earth is a Juno Award-winning, multi-platinum musical phenomenon from the Toronto area. They’re currently taking the world by storm.

Several of their original songs have sold millions of copies as well as received billions of youtube views. They continue to push the boundaries of what an artist can and can’t do.

4:00 pm- Jessie Reyez

5:30 pm- Jack Harlow

7:00 pm- Future Islands

8:30 pm

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is an American rapper and songwriter. Originally from Houston, Texas, she first garnered attention when videos of her freestyling became popular on social media platforms.

WINE

The Napa Valley is well known for the quality of its wine. When they host a music festival, it’s a perfect example of a perfect pairing.

This festival connects fans with incredible wines from around the world.

Their on-site staff of sommeliers and wine experts ensure access to a variety of wines, from crisp sauvignon blancs to delicious chardonnays, elegant and luscious pinot noirs to blockbuster cabernets. We have it all, and BottleRock offers the best in the region.

BottleRock Sep. 3–5, 2021, in Napa, CA

Sources: Thrill List, Esquire, BottleRock Napa Valley

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.