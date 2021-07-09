Family Fun at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo

Wyoming, where if the sun’s up, you’re late.

Wyoming sunrise Rebecca Scholz/Pixabay

July 14–17, 2021 with a few events the day before and after….just for fun.

Boot Kick-Off

July 13 at Whitney Commons Park

The official start to Rodeo week at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo begins with a boot kick-off.

It's a fun family event that you won’t want to miss.

Every contestant (9 yrs and up) lines up and competes to see how far they can kick a boot down the field.

There are also stick horse races for the younger crowd (up to 8 yrs).

Sneakers and Spurs Rodeo 5 K Run / 1.5 Mile Walk

July 16, 2021

Wyoming is a great place to call home and this video tells you why.

Sheridan Wyoming RODEO Main Street Parade

July 16, 2021

This year’s parade Theme: The WYO Rodeo Rides Again!

Beginning at 10 am, participants start in front of Wells Fargo and move south down Main street.

It’s such a popular event that many people set up their spot the night before.

There’s a pancake breakfast before the parade and the Sneakers and Spurs Fun run starts off with a bang at 8 am.

At 9 am you can cheer as ‘Beds Along the Big Horns’ Bed Race competitors race.

and then finish it all up with our grand WYO Rodeo Parade

After the parade, there is a Rubber Duck Race at Kendrick Park and don’t forget the Carnival at the Fairgrounds later that day.

7 p.m. Sheridan WYO Rodeo begins. It runs for four nights, July 14 to 17th.

Rodeo

The Sheridan WYO Rodeo is an elite rodeo on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) circuits.

It’s been around since 1931 and is famous for putting world champions alongside raw beginners, back to back.

There’s an evening performance for the 12 fastest contestants from the morning which provides a showcase for the contenders on any given night.

July 14, 2021, @ 7:00 pm

Kids Night — Kids 12 & Under $8.00 / $9.00

July 15, 2021, @ 7:00 pm

**Pink Night (wear pink!)**

The Sheridan WYO Rodeo was founded to help the local community. Over the years there have been many different partners to support.

This year they are partnering with Sheridan Memorial Hospital for Thursday’s Pink Night at the Rodeo. It’s a chance to honor those whose lives have been affected by breast cancer and highlight the importance of screening.

July 16, 2021, @ 7:00 pm

**Patriot Night (wear red!)**

July 17, 2021 @ 7:00 pm

Celebrating the WYO Rodeo!

Carnival

Right beside the Rodeo event is a carnival for all ages.

Full of fun rides you love and new rides and games. Compete for prizes and eat some cotton candy with your family.

Events:

Bareback

in the bareback event, the rider sits directly on the horse, without a saddle, holding onto the rigging, which is essentially a rope.

Here’s a championship Bareback Broc rider, Devan Reilly

Steer Wrestling

in this event, two mounted cowboys coordinate. There’s the contestant and a hazer who controls the steer’s direction. In the box, the contestant nods, the chute gate opens and the steer gets a head start. The goal is for the steer wrestler to chase the steer, dismount and grab the horns of the steer, wrestling it to the ground.

Team Roping

two cowboys work together to rope a steer. The steer gets a head start, then the header throws the first loop to catch the steer’s head or horns. He pulls the rope taut and changes the direction of the steer. The second cowboy catches both of the steer’s hind legs with his rope. When both ropes are taut and both horses face the steer, it’s a success.

Saddle Bronc

when the chute opens, the cowboy’s boots begin up above the steer’s shoulders. He holds onto a six-foot braided rope with one hand and his free hand can’t touch anything. A ride lasts eight seconds.

Tie-down Roping

in this event, the calf gets a head start. The cowboy throws a loop over the calf’s head, and his horse does the work of holding the rope tight as he jumps off, lays the calf down, and strings three legs together. When he lifts his hands, it stops the clock.

Barrel Racing

the rider and horse race against the clock in a cloverleaf pattern around three barrels.

Bull Riding

a rider tries to hold on to a braided rope for the full eight-second ride.



A Rodeo Clown plays an important role in keeping participants safe.

Our Horses are the heart of our Rodeo

From the precision riding of the Team ropers to the skilled mounts of the talented Barrel Riders, the secret is a well-trained horse.

Every animal has undergone years of careful training in order to perform in the arena. These horses are part of the family and it shows.

World Championship Indian Relay Races

When horses arrived on the Great Plains, they changed the lives of Native Americans. They were a valuable asset and remain a symbol of tradition and a source of pride, pageantry, and healing.

The Indian Relay Race team consists of a rider, three horses, two holders, and a mugger.

The race begins with a standing start. Racers make one lap around the track, changing horses twice on the fly.

Here’s a clip from 2019 in Canterbury Park.

July 18th — wind up with Sunday polo.

It’s a bit unexpected but the Sunday after Rodeo week is our local polo competition. Teams compete in this uniquely British sport to win the Eaton’s Cup at 1:00 pm and the WYO Rodeo Cup at 3:00 pm.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the beauty of the Bighorn Mountains while you watch this fun event.

Sheridan, WY at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds

Source: Prorodeo, Sheridan Pro Rodeo,

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.