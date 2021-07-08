Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Days is Family Fun in Colorado Springs

Tree Langdon

LET’S RODEO, July 14–17, 2021 at the scenic Norris Penrose Event Center!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tROJL_0arVMYG100
rodeo clownClarence Alford/Pixabay

It’s  Rodeo time!

Families and competitors alike are making their way to their favorite towns across the country, looking forward to the thrill of rodeo competitions and all the fun family events.

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is one of the best for both.

It’s a PRCA-sanctioned championship rodeo with Bareback, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc, Tie-down Roping, Barrel Racing, and Bull Riding. There’s also a Wild West show full of excitement.

Family fun is top of their mind.

It’s also their 80th Rodeo so it’s going to be a year of celebration.

Here are the 2021 themes and sponsors.

July 14, 2021 — Fort Carson Night
Sponsored by Northwestern Mutual

July 15, 2021 — Missile Defense & First Responders Night
Sponsored by UCHealth

July 16, 2021 — Space Night
Sponsored by The Boeing Company

Saturday Matinee, July 17, 2021 — Honoring the U.S. Air Force Academy
Sponsored by USAA

Saturday Evening, July 17, 2021 — NORAD/USNORTHCOM Night
Sponsored by Lockheed Martin

Proceeds from the rodeo go to help military families. They’ve been doing that since 1946.

Pikes Peak or Bust Range Riders support the Rodeo

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Performances

Each day begins with opening performances of the Range Rider Pivots and Rangerettes drill teams, followed by the Mounted Color Guard.

The Pikes Peak Rangerettes began 63 years ago. The group was created by the Pikes Peak Range Riders, to create an organization that encouraged young women in the region to share and promote the Western way of life.

Events:

Bareback

  • in the bareback event, the rider sits directly on the horse, without a saddle, holding onto the rigging, which is essentially a rope.

Steer Wrestling

  • in this event, two mounted cowboys coordinate. There’s the contestant and a hazer who controls the steer’s direction. In the box, the contestant nods, the chute gate opens and the steer gets a head start. The goal is for the steer wrestler to chase the steer, dismount and grab the horns of the steer, wrestling it to the ground.

Team Roping

  • two cowboys work together to rope a steer. The steer gets a head start, then the header throws the first loop to catch the steer’s head or horns. He pulls the rope taut and changes the direction of the steer. The second cowboy catches both of the steer’s hind legs with his rope. When both ropes are taut and both horses face the steer, it’s a success.

Saddle Bronc

  • when the chute opens, the cowboy’s boots begin up above the steer’s shoulders. He holds onto a six-foot braided rope with one hand and his free hand can’t touch anything. A ride lasts eight seconds.

Tie-down Roping

  • in this event, the calf gets a head start. The cowboy throws a loop over the calf’s head, and his horse does the work of holding the rope tight as he jumps off, lays the calf down, and strings three legs together. When he lifts his hands, it stops the clock.

Barrel Racing

  • the rider and horse race against the clock in a cloverleaf pattern around three barrels.

Bull Riding

  • a rider tries to hold on to a braided rope for the full eight-second ride.

Specialty Act

This year’s specialty act is the professional rodeo entertainer Amanda Payne and her longhorn steer extravaganza.

The Animals are the Stars of the Show

From the precision riding of the Range Rider Pivots to the skilled mounts of the talented Barrel Riders, the secret is a well-trained horse. 

Every animal has undergone years of careful training in order to perform in the arena.

Bucking bulls and horses know their business. They are selected for their inclination to buck off a rider and some are more inclined to react to the negative stimulus of a rider than others. 

The owners of these animals ensure the livestock are well-fed, healthy, and ready to do their part. The event ensures they are treated humanely and have vets on standby to treat any animal in case they're injured.

Rodeo Clowns are the unsung heroes.

Matt Tarr — Barrel man and Rodeo clown.

When you’re describing a skilled barrel man, this video tells the whole story….

This talented cowboy is an entertainer with a quick wit. He loves to make you laugh and will do just about anything in the arena to get a giggle. 

He’s an accomplished clown and barrel man, saving cowboys from steers on a daily basis. His great attitude makes him a fantastic role model.

Matt Tarr demonstrates his roping skills.

Fun for the whole family in Colorado Springs, CO

PIKES PEAK OR BUST RODEO DAYS

Colorado Springs, CO Norris Penrose Event Ctr, PURSE: $8,131

Source: Prorodeo, Pikes Peak or Bust, Youtube

