Curryfic: Authentic Indian Cuisine in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Looking for a place that'll color your palate with flavor? This one is it!

CurryficPhoto Credit: Tremaine L. Loadholt

I used to work for a prominent Gastroenterologist for five years who was from India. Often, she would bring dishes for us to try or she would treat our office staff to local Indian Cuisine restaurants in the area that served authentic Indian dishes. The other day, I missed the call of the spices, aroma, and sensational tastes of many of the dishes I loved; Chicken tikka masala, saag paneer, paneer tikka masala, and curry goat with basmati rice or basmati pilaf, just to name a few. I’d seen the “Now Open” sign for this place several months back and said to myself that I was going to try it, but never actually got around to it.

Last weekend, I made good on that word and treated myself to a couple of lunch dishes from Curryfic. I am glad I did so. Conveniently at 3894 Oxford Station Way, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, Curryfic (Curries * Indian * Wraps) offers several dishes both protein-based and vegetarian as bowls or a host of selection of the same as wraps.

On my first trip there on Saturday, July 31, 2021, I selected their Lamb tikka (mild) with Basmati rice, and Naan. When I placed my order with the delightful young man at the counter, the service was polite, refreshing, and they handled my order with care and kindness. The cook hurried to make my dish, package it, bag it, and then brought it out to me and thanked me for coming. When I got home and settled, I unpackaged my meal and enjoyed every morsel. I made a plan to visit the next day for lunch as well.

On Sunday, August 01, 2021, I placed an order for the Chicken tikka (mild) with Basmati pilaf, and Naan. They greeted me with the same polite service, and the young man even held a brief conversation with me. My order was quickly prepared again, packaged, bagged, and this time, he brought it over to me. Both he and the cook wished me a good day. The same thing occurred when I got home and settled . . . I truly enjoyed my meal. Their dishes have so much flavor; the sauce is smooth and blends well with the rice or pilaf. The garnishes; mint, pickled onions, cucumbers, and tomatoes had been prepared perfectly.

Not only is the food delicious, but the space is also clean, free of clutter, and a definite welcoming environment. Here is what a few other reviewers of Curryfic had to say:

1. Very flavorful food, they have things on their menu I have never seen before and everyone that I encountered working there were incredibly welcoming and helpful.
2. This place is the real deal. The owner and his wife (and of course the staff) are putting out authentic cuisine and are as friendly as they come. You will be paying 2-3 times more for anything in the same league as their food.
3. Nicest employees ever! They truly care about their customers and want them to have a great experience. And the food doesn’t disappoint. I’ve tried several items and all have been great.

I will support an establishment that actually welcomes you, treats you as if you are the focus at the moment, and provides a clean and friendly environment. And to top it all off—has delicious, authentic Indian cuisine too?!

I will return.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

