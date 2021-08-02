3 Places to Try in the Winston-Salem, NC Area for Incredible Desserts

Give that sweet tooth of yours something to be happy about.

I don’t have as wild a sweet tooth as I did when I was in my 20s, but I enjoy a good dessert from time to time. I am what one would call a “cake person” rather than a “pie person” and really — that’s only because of cheesecake. Traditional birthday cakes with clunky icing or even whipped icing are always far too sweet for me. Now, I love a delicious ice cream cake — preferably with chocolate as its filling. Usually, I pay for digesting a slice or two of it afterward but enjoying its goodness on rare occasions is worth it.

When I think of homemade, simply delicious, and unique desserts, I trust the mighty three: ice cream, cheesecakes, and cupcakes. These are my go-to desserts — ice cream more so than the others, but I am not too picky when considering all three.

I have found several places in or near Winston-Salem, North Carolina that have sent my tastebuds on a rollercoaster ride several times, but I always come back to these three. Perhaps you have purchased something delectable from them as well, and maybe . . . you have not and it is time you did.

Conveniently at 2434 Lewisville Clemmons Rd, Clemmons, NC 27012, Sam’s Ice Cream has a long list of favorites to choose from. The company uses Hershey’s Ice Cream, and every item I have had made my mouth thrilled. From Chocolate Chip, Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Moose Tracks, Vanilla, or any combination of the three combined with their equally inviting list of toppings is a fun-filled experience in the world of the ice cream treat.

It seems I am not the only person to rave about this place. Several others had these things to say about Sam’s Ice Cream:

1. Best ice cream I’ve had in a long time. Great service! The place was clean and only outdoor seating was available due to COVID-19. They had amazing flavors. I can’t recommend the peppermint stick flavor enough. They have great milkshakes.

2. Amazing ice cream, fantastic service, and impressive selection. I’ve been going to Sam’s for years now. As other reviews have stated, this isn’t the fastest place in town, but I’ve never found it to be inconvenient.

3. Neat little place with great ice cream and friendly staff. They are the ONLY place that carries my favorite flavor of ice cream!

I cannot count the number of times I have ordered from this spot and enjoyed what I ordered each time. I have yet to be disappointed.

I give Sam’s Ice Cream a 9 out of 10.

With two locations not too far away from me, Ava’s Cupcakes has seen more of my money over the last few years. One location is at 1539 Hanes Mall Blvd Winston-Salem, NC 27103, and the other is at 1483 River Ridge Drive Clemmons, NC 27012. Have you ever had a cupcake taste exactly as you imagined it would? Red velvet mimics red velvet cake perfectly. Cookies & Cream melts in your mouth with just the right amount of cookies & cream. Cookie Dough is a vanilla cake infused with cookie dough filling dolloped with chocolate chips. You get the picture, right?

Ava’s Cupcakes is pretty well-known; The Food Network and The Today Show are just two networks familiar with the company’s unique style and flavors:

Michelle competed and won season 4 “Food Network Cupcake Wars: I Love Lucy 60th Anniversary” and was recently voted as one of the best cupcakes in America by The Daily Meal.

Ava’s Cupcakes have been featured in publications and programs such as NBC’s TODAY Show, The Wall Street Journal, The Knot, The Boomer & Carlton Show, Better Nutrition, METRO New York, The Huffington Post, ESSENCE, and BAKE.

With every purchase, I fall in love all over again each time. Baked goods shouldn’t be so transcendental, but they are.

I give Ava’s Cupcakes a solid 10 out of 10.

Properly placed at 625 N Trade St Winston Salem, NC 27101, Cheesecakes by Alex offers twenty-two flavors that are available throughout the year and two seasonal flavors. I have had no cheesecake to match Alex’s and I say that with full confidence as someone who has had her fair share of cheesecakes. The cakes are creamy, smooth, thick-in-slice, and absolutely worth every penny. I have tried the Crème Brûlée, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Swirl, and the Apple Crisp, and they all have been mouth-wateringly good. It’s like biting into a slice of heaven.

Come in for our handmade cheesecake or our made-from-scratch layer cakes and assorted pastries. We also offer ice cream from Homeland Creamery and a selection of fair-trade, organic coffees, and espresso from our local roasters.

If you live further away from Winston-Salem, NC, but still want to try Cheesecakes by Alex, another location is at 315 South Elm Street Greensboro, NC 27401. Be prepared to experience a mouth full of excitement should you venture out to try Cheesecakes by Alex.

I give Cheesecakes by Alex a definite 10 out of 10.

I love trying new things and spending my money at local eateries or small shops with unique twists to them or something luring about them that haven’t been found anywhere else. I include these three entities in that list. Go because you want to experience something new, leave knowing you made the right choice.

Go on, give your sweet tooth something to be happy about.

For all things life-related, please don't hesitate to follow me. Peace. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.