This Oregon beach is the No. 5 top beach in the United States

Now is an excellent time to explore more of the wonders of the United States. So, we have looked at the best beaches in the United States, as ranked by travelers in the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards 2021. We looked at why these beaches were voted favorites by Tripadvisor users and what to see and do there.

The Top 25 Beaches in the United States, as voted by travelers on the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards, saw California take out four spots and Florida dominate the list with eight of their beaches.

Oregon had just one beach in The Top 25 Beaches in the United States. The breathtaking Oregon beach took out the No. 5 spot!

Cannon Beach

Visitors and locals alike love this breathtaking beach for its majestical views and its vastness. Cannon Beach has become one of the most popular beaches on the Oregon Coast. However, due to its endless 4 miles of pristine beach, there is a space you can call your own even when it gets crowded.

Highlights of Cannon Beach

The beach! Whether you want to swim, sunbathe, have a picnic or just take walks on the beach, this beach is one of the most relaxing places to spend a day or two.

There are paved ­walking trails, hiking trails with clifftop views, picnic areas, and opportunities to see wildlife such as birds, elk, and whales.

The much-loved feature rock, Haystack Rock, you see in all the photos, will be the highlight of your own photos. It is one of the largest monoliths in the world. But, there are also many other picture-worthy rock formations to feature in your photos.

Another highlight of many visitors is the charming village by the sea. It is known as one of the Northwest's top art towns. The village is host to a collection of over a dozen unique art galleries you can visit.

Additionally, boutiques and restaurants are available in the village, and you can spend an hour or two shopping.

Our pick is the hotels and motels lining the beachfront. You can spend relaxing days on the beach and return to your hotel for some more relaxation on your balcony with beach views.

Don't Miss

Haystack Rock rock pools. At low tide, there is a series of tide pools where you can see sea creatures. You can also see the puffins nesting on Haystack Rock.

The spectacular sunsets. The sunsets you can see from this West Coast beach have to be seen to be believed. No doubt it will be a highlight of your Oregon visit.

Ecola State Park is at the north end of Cannon Beach. The park features old-growth rainforest and magnificent panoramas of the Oregon Coast and headlands.

Here's what travelers have had to say about their recent visit to this spectacular Oregon Beach.

"It was a cool but sunny day when we visited, the beach wasn't real crowded, a lot of dog walkers. Very wide beach, reminded us of Hilton Head. A lot to look at, not just the Ocean, Haystack Rock, The beautiful homes along the beach, Mountains in the distance. Worth a couple hours of your time or a couple days." - Robyn S., Tripadvisor.

"Cannon Beach offers a great view of Haystack Rock (most photographed place on the Oregon coast) A huge plus is you can have a fire on the beach." - Decaf4me, Tripadvisor.

Cannon Beach is just 1.5 hours west of Portland and 3.5 hours southwest of Seattle. It makes this beach the perfect staycation. There are so many amazing beaches and parks you can visit in and around Cannon Beach. For more information, please visit www.cannonbeach.org.

Do you agree with the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice, or do you have a favorite beach that you think is better? We are interested to know your thoughts. Please kindly share in the comments.

