This Oregon beach is the No. 5 top beach in the United States

Travel Bugs World

Now is an excellent time to explore more of the wonders of the United States. So, we have looked at the best beaches in the United States, as ranked by travelers in the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards 2021. We looked at why these beaches were voted favorites by Tripadvisor users and what to see and do there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fhJvr_0bXGiypn00
r m on Unsplash

The Top 25 Beaches in the United States, as voted by travelers on the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards, saw California take out four spots and Florida dominate the list with eight of their beaches.

Oregon had just one beach in The Top 25 Beaches in the United States. The breathtaking Oregon beach took out the No. 5 spot!

And the winner is...

Cannon Beach

Visitors and locals alike love this breathtaking beach for its majestical views and its vastness. Cannon Beach has become one of the most popular beaches on the Oregon Coast. However, due to its endless 4 miles of pristine beach, there is a space you can call your own even when it gets crowded.

Did you miss the other stories in the series? Read these next to find out which beach was voted 3rd best beach in the United States by Tripadvisor travelers, and why This beach in San Diego is one of the top beaches in the United States and what News Break readers thought of it!

Highlights of Cannon Beach

The beach! Whether you want to swim, sunbathe, have a picnic or just take walks on the beach, this beach is one of the most relaxing places to spend a day or two.

There are paved ­walking trails, hiking trails with clifftop views, picnic areas, and opportunities to see wildlife such as birds, elk, and whales.

The much-loved feature rock, Haystack Rock, you see in all the photos, will be the highlight of your own photos. It is one of the largest monoliths in the world. But, there are also many other picture-worthy rock formations to feature in your photos.

READ NEXT - This Florida beach is the No. 1 top beach in the United States.

Another highlight of many visitors is the charming village by the sea. It is known as one of the Northwest's top art towns. The village is host to a collection of over a dozen unique art galleries you can visit.

Additionally, boutiques and restaurants are available in the village, and you can spend an hour or two shopping.

Our pick is the hotels and motels lining the beachfront. You can spend relaxing days on the beach and return to your hotel for some more relaxation on your balcony with beach views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPa8g_0bXGiypn00
Leon Wu on Unsplash

Don't Miss

Haystack Rock rock pools. At low tide, there is a series of tide pools where you can see sea creatures. You can also see the puffins nesting on Haystack Rock.

The spectacular sunsets. The sunsets you can see from this West Coast beach have to be seen to be believed. No doubt it will be a highlight of your Oregon visit.

Ecola State Park is at the north end of Cannon Beach. The park features old-growth rainforest and magnificent panoramas of the Oregon Coast and headlands.

Here's what travelers have had to say about their recent visit to this spectacular Oregon Beach.

"It was a cool but sunny day when we visited, the beach wasn't real crowded, a lot of dog walkers. Very wide beach, reminded us of Hilton Head. A lot to look at, not just the Ocean, Haystack Rock, The beautiful homes along the beach, Mountains in the distance. Worth a couple hours of your time or a couple days." - Robyn S., Tripadvisor.
"Cannon Beach offers a great view of Haystack Rock (most photographed place on the Oregon coast) A huge plus is you can have a fire on the beach." - Decaf4me, Tripadvisor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ucipE_0bXGiypn00
Chris Henry on Unsplash

Cannon Beach is just 1.5 hours west of Portland and 3.5 hours southwest of Seattle. It makes this beach the perfect staycation. There are so many amazing beaches and parks you can visit in and around Cannon Beach. For more information, please visit www.cannonbeach.org.

Do you agree with the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice, or do you have a favorite beach that you think is better? We are interested to know your thoughts. Please kindly share in the comments.

If you loved this post, please follow us. We write about interesting and fun things to do, adventures, travel, and improving your lifestyle.

Read Next -

How to travel safely while the pandemic is still on.

Travel alert - road trip tips for your long weekend vacation.

Comments / 8

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_1bd436e35810d2cf8cf8756ccb86e245.blob

Travel writers reporting on NewsBreak to help you improve your lifestyle. Having traveled to over 25 states in the U.S.A (& lived in 3), our goal is to give you ideas on ways to get more adventure and travel in your life and find interesting & fun things for you to do. Follow us for inspiring stories each week.

Los Angeles, CA
2612 followers
Loading

More from Travel Bugs World

Los Angeles, CA

8 inspiring outdoor places to chill out in Los Angeles

With Los Angeles re-opened and people everywhere you go, we have compiled this list of the best places to chill out in Los Angeles. On the list you will find natural wonders, hidden gems, phenomenal views, epic trails or just relaxing environments. Pack a blanket, take a picnic, and get yourself outdoors in nature to one of these great places to chill out no matter what day of the week.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Feel happier and improve your mental health by doing these mid-week activities in Los Angeles

Life is not just about working 40 hours a week and then having two days to enjoy yourself. When you do things after work to make you feel happier, you will also feel happier the next day. Take some inspiration from these things you can do mid-week in Los Angeles to make you feel happier and improve your mental health. Start living your best life today.Read full story
California State

California residents, Disneyland is offering special passes just for you

How long have you waited for an offer to visit Disneyland? Disneyland is super excited to welcome you back, so they have released this extra special offer just for California residents.Read full story
22 comments
Chicago, IL

These luxurious hotel pools in Chicago are offering day passes

With the summer heat this week in Chicago, we have the ideal way for you to cool down. Plus, for those who crave a luxury lifestyle, you have the opportunity to enjoy the pool, spa, and amenities at luxury hotels for the day without the expense of a hotel room. Starting from just $20, you can have a daycation and book a day pass or cabana at these three luxurious Chicago hotels and resorts.Read full story
2 comments
California State

This California beach is one of the top 3 beaches in the United States

Visiting beaches is our favorite travel activity. So we took a look at the top beaches in California as ranked by travelers in the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards 2021. Not surprisingly to residents, California starred in many of the categories. However, many were surprised by the No. 3 top beach. This hidden gem has been discovered!Read full story
26 comments
Pinellas County, FL

3 cool hotel pools offering day passes in Pinellas County, Florida

Are you craving the luxury lifestyle without the expense of a hotel room? Did you know you can enjoy the pool, spa, and amenities at luxury hotels for the day? Why should tourists get all the fun? Starting from only $30, you can have a daycation and book a day pass or cabana at these three cool Pinellas County, Florida hotels and resorts.Read full story
5 comments

How to Create a Vacation Vibe at Home

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we canceled many travel plans. Instead, we spent the last ten months, creating a vacation vibe at home. We researched over 300 ideas on what makes a great vacation vibe and how to have a staycation at home. This post shares our 10 best ideas to create vacation magic in your own home.Read full story
3 comments
Miami, FL

4 cool hotel pools offering day passes in Miami, Florida

Hello! Did you know that you can enjoy the pool, spa, and amenities at luxury hotels for the day? Starting at only $25, take a daycation and book a day pass or cabana at these four cool Miami hotels and resorts.Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Free things to do in Los Angeles this weekend

Are you looking for free things to do in L.A.? To leave you more money for food and gas, we are featuring fun, free things to do this weekend in Los Angeles. Whether you like the outdoors, food or exhibitions, there's something on this list for you and your family. Here are the best ways to explore the city for free.Read full story
6 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas weekend alert - 5 Fun things to do this weekend

Las Vegas is a hot destination right now. For visitors, a weekend is complete with the compulsory visit to The Strip, casinos, The Fountains of Bellagio, a visit to the Stratosphere Tower, dinner, and a show. Whether you are dropping in for a weekend trip or live in Las Vegas, here are the top five fun things to do this weekend in Las Vegas.Read full story
3 comments
Seattle, WA

This Seattle, Washington lakefront resort is offering pool access to locals. Dine poolside, no room reservation needed.

(Seattle, Washington) - Who doesn't want to spend a few hours luxuriating at a waterfront resort by the pool? With cocktails, hot tubs, and waterfront dining, this tranquil Seattle resort on Lake Washington is offering locals and non-guests the opportunity to do just that! The best part for locals is, you don't have to travel far!Read full story
6 comments

Travel alert - road trip tips for your long weekend vacation

If you are thinking of going away for a weekend road trip make sure you are well prepared by reading these travel tips before you go. It includes our "Road Trip Travel Essentials Packing List" to ensure you do not forget anything before you go and to make your journey more comfortable.Read full story

The top 3 San Diego seafood restaurants with water views

Everyone would agree that seafood is best enjoyed with stunning sea views! Therefore, we have sourced the top 3 seafood restaurants with water views in San Diego. We'll let you know who they are and why you should go there.Read full story
1 comments
California State

This California campground is the No. 3 Top Campground in the U.S. It's just 3 hours travel from Los Angeles

Popular camping app, The Dyrt, has just picked the Top 10 U.S. Campgrounds 2021. The list includes a California campground. It is only 3 hours travel time from Los Angeles. So, we took a closer look at why people love it so much and how you too can camp there.Read full story
12 comments
San Diego, CA

Four-star and five-star hotels in San Diego, California, are offering poolside escapes for locals and non-guests

How does a day out at the Sheraton San Diego or Doubletree by Hilton Hotel sound? The weekend is coming up, and some of San Diego's luxury hotels are offering you access to their pool and spa facilities. Thanks to the excellent value offerings for non-guests, locals can enjoy the amenities at four and five-star hotels for the day without the cost of the hotel room.Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The top 3 Los Angeles seafood restaurants with sea views

Wouldn't you agree that seafood is best enjoyed with stunning sea views? Therefore we have sourced the top 3 seafood restaurants with water views in Los Angeles. We'll let you know who they are and why you should go there.Read full story
5 comments

Our favorite mojito recipe!

Over the last few years of traveling, we have drunk many Mojito cocktails. We love them so much that we ask any bartenders, that we get friendly with, for the recipe. So here is our favorite one for you to try as a refreshing and tasty summer drink.Read full story
2 comments

How to travel with Limited Time & Budget

So you need a vacation, but you have no time, annual leave, or money. If you have become tired of staying at home and need to get away, don't worry; We got you! Our tips for budget travel and having a great vacation when you have limited time or funds will have you packing your bags and getting away from it all.Read full story

6 Bad Habits You Need To Break To Live A Happier Life & Improve Your Mental Health

These six bad habits lead you down a dark path, a vicious circle of dissatisfaction, and sabotage your mental health. Many of us unknowingly overwhelm our state of mind with these bad habits.Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 8

Community Policy