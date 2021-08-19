The top 3 Los Angeles seafood restaurants with sea views

Wouldn't you agree that seafood is best enjoyed with stunning sea views? Therefore we have sourced the top 3 seafood restaurants with water views in Los Angeles. We'll let you know who they are and why you should go there.

When you are unsure where to eat out, your best bet is to get recommendations from people you know or an online review. With thousands of people nominating their favorite places to eat in Los Angeles, we think the top 3 choices are what the majority says is the best. So here are the top 3 seafood restaurants in Los Angeles, according to TripAdvisor.

Have you been to them, what do you think? Please leave a comment at the bottom of this story and let us know your favorite seafood restaurants in Los Angeles.

Water Grill

Water Grill is the No. 2 seafood restaurant out of 241 Restaurants in Los Angeles. The bonus is the ocean views! The menu is American seafood, and they have received a Michelin star in 2008 and 2009. So if you are a foodie, no doubt you will want to try the irresistible seafood and gourmet delights available at Water Grill.

TripAdvisor reviewers love this seafood brasserie for the fresh fish, the atmosphere, the ocean views, and love everything about their experience there; they have awarded it four and a half stars.

Choose from prix fixe lunch or dinner menus or seafood platters. Guests particularly mention they love the clam chowder and swordfish.

Additionally, if you have a party with 40+ guests, lunch and dinner buffets are available starting from only $58 per guest.

Our pick is the chilled shellfish and oysters platter. The freshly caught California seasonal produce changes daily but often includes lobster, crab, clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops, periwinkles, and various eastern and pacific oysters.

Get your cameras ready as there will be many Instagram moments.

"We arrived relatively early on a Wednesday evening without a reservation. Not a problem. The restaurant, on Ocean Blvd and corner of Santa Monica, has great views of the ocean. A large venue with a raw bar and other bar, tables, and booths. All open with vistas to Ocean Blvd and the Pacific. We split mussels as an appetizer. They were cooked perfectly, moist and flavorful. Our swordfish was excellent served over spaghetti squash and tapenade. Our friends had Lobster and scallops and also thoroughly enjoyed their meal. Bread served before the meal was excellent. Wait staff were efficient and professional. Good choice.." - GiseppeGord, Tripadvisor.

Open: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM. (Until 11 PM Fri. - Sun.)

1401 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, California. www.watergrill.com

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. deserves its award as the No. 3 seafood restaurant in Los Angeles as it has received over 1000 reviews with a combined 4-star rating.

This seafood chain is famous for its reasonable prices and tasty seafood. The Los Angeles locations include Anaheim and Long Beach, but the views and location right on the pier from Santa Monica are what most people love about this seafood restaurant.

Menu items include shrimp gumbo, crab and shrimp boil, salmon, captains fish and chips, scampi, and of course mixed seafood plates including shrimp.

"Must visit L.A place. If not for the story behind it, or their image, this place deserves a visit for the truly tasty food. Most of the time, the waiting lines are very long, you might need to plan an additional 30 - 45 minutes of waiting. But, if you get there in the early afternoon, you might end up with a great table and the ocean view. Do not expect a fancy atmosphere, this is a laid back colorful place. Completely in accordance to the story." - Peseva, TripAdvisor.

Open: 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM. (Until 10 PM on Fri. - Sat.)

301 Santa Monica Pier, Building 9, Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California. www.bubbagump.com

22nd Street Landing Seafood Grill & Bar

As far as water views are concerned, our favorite pick is 22nd Street Landing Seafood Grill & Bar. The seafood grill & bar is nestled in the heart of Cabrillo Marina. The captivating views often feature birds, seals, sea lions, and pelicans.

The seating is right on the water, and it's fascinating to watch the fishing and diving boats arriving in front of the restaurant.

Serving hot seafood appetizers, seafood chowders and bisques, woodfired grilled fish, and Fisherman's Platters with Shrimp & Scallop, customers love the food and keep going back for more.

"Beautiful view and great service! The seafood was fresh, and I really enjoyed my scallop dish as well as the Caesar salad. But the best part was the owner actually took time to tell me and my dinner date about the history of the restaurant. The service was awesome." - 21parisf, TripAdvisor.

Open: 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM.

141 A. W. 22nd St. San Pedro, Los Angeles, California. 22ndstlandingrestaurant.com

(Source: TripAdvisor)

