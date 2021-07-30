Don't miss Laguna Beach's Pageant of the Masters

Visit Laguna Beach this weekend to see Pageant of the Masters, where famous works of art are re-created and art comes to life. The one-of-a-kind theatrical performance sees famous works of art brought to life on stage before your very eyes.

Artem Maltsev on Unsplash

Set in an outdoor amphitheater with a live narrator and a full orchestra, the 90-minute live show is a theatrical display of real people posing to look like those in the original artworks. The living pictures faithfully recreate classical and contemporary works of art.

This festival, which is on annually at Laguna Beach, has a different theme each year. This year's Pageant of the Master's theme is "Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and their Stories." Many of the artists are masters of American art, such as Norman Rockwell, Daniel Chester French, and John Nieto.

Pageant of the Masters is a must-see summer tradition.

"This year is epic. I was worried you'd run out of ideas, NOT A CHANCE. Last night was the best one ever and I've been to four. The art, music, singing was stellar. You outdid yourselves. Bravo!" - Sallie Dunneboil Rodman, Facebook.

Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Fine Art Show

The entry to Pageant of the Masters also includes unlimited access to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show. The art show is in an open-air gallery and features over 100 award-winning Orange County artists, including paintings, glass, ceramics, photography, and more.

Artworks can be purchased directly from the local Orange County artists.

Additionally, there are live events such as art workshops and live music, and a great atmosphere.

The Festival of Arts is open weekdays at 4 pm and on weekends at 10 am. It is on till 11.30 pm each night.

"As one of the nation's oldest and most highly acclaimed juried fine art shows, the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts has offered a breathtaking showcase for artists and art lovers for 85 years."

Norman Rockwell, Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

Food and Drink

Two restaurants are available at the Festival of Arts grounds. Terra Laguna Beach is a sit-down restaurant focusing on California cuisine. Intermission by Terra is a walk-up window concession stand.

Also, there is the Terra Wine Bar. The walk-up counter located near Festival Green is open during Pageant of the Masters' intermission and has a variety of alcoholic beverages, including a variety of California wines.

However, you are welcome to bring your own snacks and drinks, including bringing your own alcohol.

Pageant of the Masters' performances are nightly at 8:30 pm until September 3, 2021. Make sure to get there early to see the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and have a relaxing wine before the show.

Tickets start from $30.

Location - 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, California.

"It's an absolute joy to see the return of living pictures - the live music, the stage lights, and the audience!" - Arti Aggarwal, Facebook.

Read these Trending stories next -

3 cool hotel pools offering day passes in Orange County.

A unique experience of light, color, shapes, and sound is coming to life in Orange County.

Free summer lunch cruises in Long Beach, Los Angeles.

The three top Los Angeles restaurants, according to TripAdvisor.

5 Los Angeles restaurants that will make you feel like you're on holiday.

Enjoy an outdoor weekend escape only 1.5 hours from Los Angeles, California.

Tasty self-guided food tour at Downtown Los Angeles festival.

Thanks to everyone for following us. We have traveled to over 25 states in the U.S. and lived in 3. (including California). Our goal is to give you ideas on interesting & fun things to do, get more adventure and travel in your life, and improve your lifestyle. Please follow us for more articles like this.

Follow us to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.