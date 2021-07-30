Why you should travel to Greece when international travel is safely possible

Travel Bugs World

Travel to Greece was trending according to the travelers the country was receiving pre-covid. Each year, more and more visitors departed for a holiday to Greece.

From 14 million visitors in 2006 to 34 million in 2018, it is evident that tourism in Greece was booming before the pandemic. So while things are slowly picking up, and provided you are vaccinated and traveling safely, Greece is the place to travel to as soon as international travel is safely possible.

We absolutely love Greece. Combined with one of our favorite international cuisines and vibrant culture, we would love to return to Greece to eat and indulge our senses in music and sights. If there is paradise on Earth, then Greece is it.

Here are some of the reasons for you to go to Greece when it's safe to travel again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vvet8_0bBITRQd00
Hello Lightbulb on Unsplash

Greece's beaches

The Greek Islands are on many people's travel bucket lists, and rightfully so. With over 6,000 islands and 8,498 miles of coastline, the islands and beaches are among the main reasons people travel to Greece.

Travelers particularly love the islands of Santorini and Mykonos. Both islands are about the sun, flat warm seas, food, and parties.

There is an island to suit your preference of what you think a holiday should be. For instance, the island of Hydra does not even have cars, and you will see donkeys and boats used for transport.

When we return to Greece, we will likely return to the Greek Island Mykonos, and we will rent a beachside villa. We will spend our days gazing at the sea and practicing the sweet art of doing nothing.

We will of course start with a cruise on the Mediterranean Sea. This should be on everyone's travel bucket list!!

Mainland Greece

We adore the Greek islands, however, we also love exploring Mainland Greece.

Travel around Mainland Greece is an opportunity to meet locals and learn about the culture. The mainland is abundant in delicious food and wine, stunning beaches and landscapes, and breathtaking ruins and churches.

Greece is an excellent country for road trip travel as there are so many fascinating towns to explore and Greece's unique scenery is epic with its rugged mountainous landscape and forests.

When we return to Greece, we will explore more of the mainland towns.

"It’s fair to say Greece ticks a lot of boxes as a travel destination. Fascinating ancient monuments. Big tick. Hiking trails galore. Tick. Traditional hilltop towns and charming fishing villages. Tick and tick. And then there’s the beaches (oh the beaches!), buzzing cities, and amazing national cuisine to consider." -Lonely Planet.

Ruins, historic buildings, and churches

We have traveled through most of Europe. Many countries that border the Mediterranean have excellent beaches. But no other country has so many enthralling ruins as Greece. it is one of the best countries in Europe to travel to for lovers of ruins! Ok, maybe Italy comes close!

We love Greece's vast collection of antiquities. From the ancient ruins in Athens, captivating places like Delphi, and holy places like Meteora, Greece is full of antiquity.

Also, we love the many old towns in Greece with their ancient theatres, temples, or buildings. Some of these towns have hardly any tourists there, and they are always fun to explore for a few hours or days.

Additionally, and a highlight, is Greece's many churches. Some are old and some are modern, but all are ornate with icons or mosaics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1tsh_0bBITRQd00
Kamala Saraswathi on Unsplash

The Greek food

Wrap up all the stunning views with some of the tastiest food you will ever eat. We mostly love the grilled seafood, but whether it is a grilled octopus or a grilled steak, Greece's garlic, lemon, and herb flavors are irresistible.

Plus there are many delectable pastries such as the sticky sweet pastry, baklava. We love to wash it down with Greek coffee. Greece is a dream for foodies.

We are sure you will agree with us, Greece is a country you should travel to as soon as it is safe to travel! Or, add it to your travel bucket list. It is a country you should visit at least once in your life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpAR5_0bBITRQd00
AthensArthur Yeti on Unsplash

When travel is accessible again, where will you go? We are interested to know your thoughts. So please kindly share them in the comments with NewsBreak readers and us.

If you loved this post, please follow us. We write about interesting and fun things to do, adventures, travel, and improving your lifestyle.

Read these trending articles next -

How to travel safely while the pandemic is still on.

Travel alert - road trip tips for your long weekend vacation.

6 Reasons To Go To Italy When It's Safe To Travel Again.

Find out which 8 Florida beaches ranked as the most popular beaches in the United States.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_1bd436e35810d2cf8cf8756ccb86e245.blob

Travel writers reporting on NewsBreak to help you improve your lifestyle. Having traveled to over 25 states in the U.S.A (& lived in 3), our goal is to give you ideas on ways to get more adventure and travel in your life and find interesting & fun things for you to do. Follow us for inspiring stories each week.

Los Angeles, CA
2217 followers
Loading

More from Travel Bugs World

California State

Why you should go to this California resort for a luxury staycation

Picture this! You wake in your king-size bed with views of the Wood Canyons. After your morning stroll through the woodlands, you enjoy a breakfast burrito at the beachfront cafe. You spend the morning by the outdoor heated pool before heading to the spa for a spa treatment. After lunch, you head for a day out at the nearby beach, where you can participate in surfing, kayaking, snorkeling, and whale or dolphin watching.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Five things you can do mid-week in Los Angeles to make you feel happier

Life is not just about working 40 hours a week and then having two days to enjoy yourself. When you do things after work to make you feel happier, you will also feel happier the next day, Take some inspiration from these five things you can mid-week in Los Angeles to make you feel happier and start living your best life today.Read full story
Laguna Beach, CA

Don't miss Laguna Beach's Pageant of the Masters

Visit Laguna Beach this weekend to see Pageant of the Masters, where famous works of art are re-created and art comes to life. The one-of-a-kind theatrical performance sees famous works of art brought to life on stage before your very eyes.Read full story
Orange County, CA

A unique experience of light, color, shapes, and sound is coming to life in Orange County.

The long-awaited Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has arrived in Orange County. With the latest art trend being immersive art, there's no shortage of Van Gogh exhibitions across the U.S. this year. But if you don't see a Van Gogh immersive art experience, you miss out on one of life's great pleasures.Read full story
California State

Are you going on a California staycation this summer? Five reasons to visit Ventura for your next holiday.

Ventura makes for the ideal weekend getaway with a perfect balance of nature, beaches, rivers, and mountain peaks. You can spend your days on the beach or explore the lively small town with its art scene, galleries, museums or go to the theatre.Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Cooldown at this Los Angeles 4-star hotel and dine poolside. No room reservation neeeded.

Spend the day luxuriating in the Los Angeles sun while you lie in a lounge chair by the outdoor pool tucked amidst towering palm trees. Take in the fresh ocean breeze while sipping a cocktail, and dine poolside while cooling off from the summer heat.Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Colorado declares 'Dark Sky month' and opens the door to a boost in dark skies tourism and travel

We are pleased to hear the encouraging travel news comes from Colorado. Governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, signed a proclamation that declares 'Dark Sky month.' This is excellent news for the travel industry, dark sky lovers, and environmentalists.Read full story
2 comments
California State

Why travel to California's Malibu Creek State Park? What to see and do at this hidden gem

The best thing about California's Malibu Creek State Park is that it's only 25 miles from downtown Los Angeles, yet you feel like you have traveled worlds away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles and the city.Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Self-Care Day in Los Angeles. Everything you need to know to have a terrific day

It's Self-Care Day on July 24th, and that means it's all about you and practicing self-care. Whether you want to get out and about in Los Angeles or choose to spend the day meditating, practicing yoga, and having warm baths, we have ideas and tips to help you make the most of a day of self-care.Read full story
California State

California's top gardens to visit. Add them to your travel bucket list

Walking in nature is excellent for your emotional well-being and mental health. As part of our focus on self-care for Self-Care Day, we spotlight the places you can go this weekend in California to practice self-care. So, for Self-Care Day, here are the top gardens in California you need to visit. Whether they are near where you live or you need to travel further to get there, don't miss them if you are a garden lover.Read full story
2 comments
Malibu, CA

Peek at this Malibu luxury estate available for rent for your next event or bachelorette party

Whether you need to save up for it or deserve to splash out, this luxurious Malibu Estate is the ideal getaway for those who want to vacation in style. The Malibu villa sleeps 12 guests in 7 bedrooms so you can rent the Malibu villa for your bachelorette party or organize a group of you. Each bedroom has its own bathroom.Read full story
California State

Outdoor events & festivals in California this weekend: July 23 - 25

Lockdowns and travel restrictions have eased, and over 50% of Californians are now fully vaccinated. Therefore, Californians are now able to start to enjoy the privileges of travel. However, as we all still need to take care to remain socially distanced until more of the population is vaccinated, we'll be listing the best outdoor events and festivals in California coming up each weekend.Read full story
6 comments
Long Beach, CA

Free summer lunch cruises in Long Beach, Los Angeles

Every Wednesday at noon, you can enjoy the Summer breeze at Long Beach aboard a harbor cruise. The best part is it's free!. Simply go along to Los Angeles's Shoreline Village in Long Beach, purchase lunch "to go" from participating restaurants, and enjoy a free 30-minute harbor cruise.Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Hello, ice cream lovers. Here's where to get your ice cream in Los Angeles for National Ice Cream Day

This Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, so we have listed some of the best ice cream shops for you and your family to have a treat. So take advantage of the deals on offer and have a guilt-free day enjoying life's little pleasures.Read full story
2 comments
California State

Enjoy a weekend camping experience just 3 hours from Los Angeles, California

Popular camping app, The Dyrt, has just picked the Top 10 U.S. Campgrounds 2021. The list includes a California campground. It is only 3 hours away from Los Angeles. So, we took a closer look at why people love it so much and how you too can camp there.Read full story
4 comments
California State

Dream job opportunity to travel in California and nearby states

A chance to get a job traveling around California and nearby states does not come around very often. Yet here it is!. AvantStay is offering this unbelievable opportunity ideal for TikTokers, Instagrammers, and content creators to create original travel content for AvantStay's social media.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The three top Los Angeles restaurants, according to TripAdvisor

When you are unsure where to eat out, your best bet is to get recommendations from people you know or an online review. With thousands of people nominating their favorite places to eat in Los Angeles, we think the top 3 choices are what the majority says is the best. So here are the top 3 restaurants in Los Angeles, according to TripAdvisor, and why you should go there.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Fun things to do in Los Angeles's Little Tokyo this weekend

With the Delicious Little Tokyo festival on at Los Angeles's Little Tokyo this weekend, it's an excellent time to visit the bustling area. So here are our highlights of Little Tokyo and things to do that will make for a fantastic day out.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Tasty self-guided food tour at Downtown Los Angeles festival

Hello Foodies. Have you heard about this month's tastiest culinary experience in Los Angeles?. The Delicious Little Tokyo 2021 gives you the chance to explore the lively Little Tokyo neighborhood while tasting delicious Japanese-inspired cuisine.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy