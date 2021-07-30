Why you should travel to Greece when international travel is safely possible

Travel to Greece was trending according to the travelers the country was receiving pre-covid. Each year, more and more visitors departed for a holiday to Greece.

From 14 million visitors in 2006 to 34 million in 2018, it is evident that tourism in Greece was booming before the pandemic. So while things are slowly picking up, and provided you are vaccinated and traveling safely, Greece is the place to travel to as soon as international travel is safely possible.

We absolutely love Greece. Combined with one of our favorite international cuisines and vibrant culture, we would love to return to Greece to eat and indulge our senses in music and sights. If there is paradise on Earth, then Greece is it.

Here are some of the reasons for you to go to Greece when it's safe to travel again.

Greece's beaches

The Greek Islands are on many people's travel bucket lists, and rightfully so. With over 6,000 islands and 8,498 miles of coastline, the islands and beaches are among the main reasons people travel to Greece.

Travelers particularly love the islands of Santorini and Mykonos. Both islands are about the sun, flat warm seas, food, and parties.

There is an island to suit your preference of what you think a holiday should be. For instance, the island of Hydra does not even have cars, and you will see donkeys and boats used for transport.

When we return to Greece, we will likely return to the Greek Island Mykonos, and we will rent a beachside villa. We will spend our days gazing at the sea and practicing the sweet art of doing nothing.

We will of course start with a cruise on the Mediterranean Sea. This should be on everyone's travel bucket list!!

Mainland Greece

We adore the Greek islands, however, we also love exploring Mainland Greece.

Travel around Mainland Greece is an opportunity to meet locals and learn about the culture. The mainland is abundant in delicious food and wine, stunning beaches and landscapes, and breathtaking ruins and churches.

Greece is an excellent country for road trip travel as there are so many fascinating towns to explore and Greece's unique scenery is epic with its rugged mountainous landscape and forests.

When we return to Greece, we will explore more of the mainland towns.

"It’s fair to say Greece ticks a lot of boxes as a travel destination. Fascinating ancient monuments. Big tick. Hiking trails galore. Tick. Traditional hilltop towns and charming fishing villages. Tick and tick. And then there’s the beaches (oh the beaches!), buzzing cities, and amazing national cuisine to consider." -Lonely Planet.

Ruins, historic buildings, and churches

We have traveled through most of Europe. Many countries that border the Mediterranean have excellent beaches. But no other country has so many enthralling ruins as Greece. it is one of the best countries in Europe to travel to for lovers of ruins! Ok, maybe Italy comes close!

We love Greece's vast collection of antiquities. From the ancient ruins in Athens, captivating places like Delphi, and holy places like Meteora, Greece is full of antiquity.

Also, we love the many old towns in Greece with their ancient theatres, temples, or buildings. Some of these towns have hardly any tourists there, and they are always fun to explore for a few hours or days.

Additionally, and a highlight, is Greece's many churches. Some are old and some are modern, but all are ornate with icons or mosaics.

The Greek food

Wrap up all the stunning views with some of the tastiest food you will ever eat. We mostly love the grilled seafood, but whether it is a grilled octopus or a grilled steak, Greece's garlic, lemon, and herb flavors are irresistible.

Plus there are many delectable pastries such as the sticky sweet pastry, baklava. We love to wash it down with Greek coffee. Greece is a dream for foodies.

We are sure you will agree with us, Greece is a country you should travel to as soon as it is safe to travel! Or, add it to your travel bucket list. It is a country you should visit at least once in your life.

When travel is accessible again, where will you go? We are interested to know your thoughts. So please kindly share them in the comments with NewsBreak readers and us.

