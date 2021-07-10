Luxury holiday homes available for rental in California

Do you want to have a long weekend luxury holiday without traveling too far? Why not splash out on a luxury holiday home in these incredible California locations and have a long weekend escape away from the city.

While you can officially travel to most places in the U.S., it's safer and less hassle to stay close to home. It's also still a good idea to practice social distancing, so why not have a staycation in California?

We feel now is the best time for a staycation, so we have selected these three properties that offer luxurious stays for you and your family. Not only do they provide luxury escapes, but best of all, they are all in fantastic locations.

We have chosen these three destinations as they currently have availabilities during the summer.

Cathedral

Paso Robles, California. Hari Nandakumar on Unsplash

In Paso Robles in Templeton, California, this luxury home offers serenity and seclusion in the middle of wine country. Boasting nearby activities such as wineries and hot springs, this home offers the perfect way to wind down after a busy week at work.

The Cathedral radiates rustic charm combined with elegance. You can spend your days on the outdoor patio and by the large pool.

They even offer a jukebox, pool table, a sauna, and a fire pit.

With seven bedrooms accommodating up to 28 guests, you and your extended family or group of friends can have a perfect reunion weekend.

This home is situated in Paso Robles, Templeton, California, and has restaurants nearby for those who don't want to cook.

For more information, including photos visit their profile on AvantStay.

Belmont

San Diego, California. Tim Peterson on Unsplash

This San Diego, California unit offers the most spectacular sea views. For beach lovers, this place will deliver memories to last a lifetime.

The home is right on the water and with its floor to ceiling doors and windows provides breathtaking views of the beach. You may want to spend your whole vacation at the property watching the ocean with a cocktail in your hand!

The home is a luxury unit on the second floor and offers three bedrooms for ten guests and two bathrooms. Spend the day lounging on the deck, and when you get hot, go for a swim. Activities on your doorstep include the Mission Beach Boardwalk.

There's plenty of attractions and things to do in the area, so we guarantee you won't be bored with your stay in this luxury home in this beautiful Southern California city.

You can book, see property photos and find out more information online.

Everett

Lake Tahoe, California. Tim Peterson on Unsplash

We love Lake Tahoe, and the best way to experience it is with your own luxury home. This Lake Tahoe home in Tahoe City, California, is surrounded by pine trees.

Boasting a pool and hot tub, this beautiful luxury home provides six bedrooms for 16 guests.

Truckee River is right on your doorstep. Besides spending the day in nature, nearby attractions include Burton Creek State Park and Lake Tahoe.

Additionally, you can choose to spend some time spa-hopping for the complete luxury holiday experience.

Lake Tahoe offers many opportunities to see wildlife and water sport activities and is one of California's best lakes, but USA Today says it's "America's Best Lake."

You can find more information and photos of this luxury California property here.

Where do you prefer to vacation in California? Please let us know, as we would love to check out your favorite places.

