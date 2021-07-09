Fancy a burger? Burger Week starts on Sunday with over 50 locations in Los Angeles and Orange County, California

Who doesn't love a good burger? So bring on Burger Week! Starting on Sunday, July 11, across multiples locations in Los Angeles, California including Orange County, Long Beach, and Pasadena, the third annual Burger Week is on.

Robin Stickel on Unsplash

The week-long event is an opportunity to dine at local Californian burger spots offering deals on meals. There are over 50+ participating restaurants and chefs creating Burger Week menus for the event. On offer is everything from the classic, cheeseburgers, Angus beef burgers, handmade duck sausage patty, veggie burgers, and so much more.

The participating California restaurants and bars across Los Angeles and Orange County include locations in Long Beach, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Santa Ana, Laguna Hills, Anaheim, Dana Point, and Tustin. (A complete is available on their website.)

​"From gourmet blends to off-menu specialties, Burger Week is July 11 - 17, 2021! Paying tribute to America's favorite sandwich – the Burger!" - Burger Week.

Menus are priced starting at just $10. There are $15, $20, and luxe menus at $25. Additionally, there are menus featuring Old Forester Bourbon (a partner of Burger Week) and cocktail menus offering perfectly paired cocktails with your burgers.

So whether it's a burger for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, get yourself to one of these California restaurants and support local and devour some delicious burgers!

Thanos Pal on Unsplash

Burger Week FAQ

Burger Week is a celebration of America's favorite sandwich in Orange County, Los Angeles, and Long Beach, California, and is on for seven days from Sunday, July 11 – Saturday, July 17.

Passes, tickets, or coupons are not required; simply visit your favorite participating restaurants.

Outdoor dining or takeaway is also available.

A large variety of burgers will be available across the 50+ participating restaurants, including beef, chicken, veggie burgers, turkey, mushroom, and other gourmet selections including fresh California grown produce.

Various menus, sides, and drink options are available. The list of participating restaurants can be seen at BurgerWeek.com.

Additionally, follow their Facebook page for Burger Week highlights.

