These resort-style California homes are offering stays for big groups or families near Disneyland

With Disneyland offering considerable discounts to California residents this summer, why not make it a staycation and spend three days at a resort-style home close to Disneyland.

Disneyland, California. Avel Chuklanov on Unsplash

To help you make the most of your staycation, we have selected the three best offerings on Airbnb for families or large groups. These luxury homes are all close to Disneyland, and all offer a pool and plenty of facilities to make your stay comfortable.

Please keep reading to find out more information on these three excellent resort-style homes offering stays for big groups or families near Disneyland, California. Ensure to book as soon as possible. While the homes have availability over the summer right now, they may get booked out soon.

Did you miss yesterday's story about the Disneyland special pass offer for California residents? Read it here - California residents, Disneyland is offering special passes just for you.

Resort-Style Home with Private Pool and Game Room

Airbnb

In Anaheim, near Disneyland, this resort-style California home is an excellent choice for large groups or families. The bright and playful interior keeps the Disneyland magic alive.

The home is on a quiet street close to shops and restaurants, and the four bedrooms sleep up to 11 guests in 8 beds.

There are two full bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen with a breakfast table and bar, and a dining room.

The facilities include a pool, hot tub, BBQ, and patio furniture in the backyard. There is also a smart TV, DVD player, and games console in the living room.

Additionally, the garage has a dining table, billiard table, and play tent making it an awesome kid's area.

This Airbnb is an Airbnb Plus selection, which means they are one of the highest quality homes and have great reviews. Every home selected as AirbnbPlus gets verified through an in-person quality inspection which ensures quality and design.

Visit Airbnb for more information on the available facilities and for reservations.

"If you want a clean place this one is above and beyond. From the floors to beddings to the pool, kitchen and garage, it is the cleanest Airbnb I stayed in by far. Check-in was super easy. Location is great for Disneyland goers. It literally takes 5 mins to get to the parking lot." - Heather, June 2021, Airbnb.

Wonderful, Family-Friendly Home with a Lazy River-Style Pool

Airbnb

Another of the Airbnb Plus selection, this charming California home features vibrant furnishings and decor, and the kid's bedrooms have Disney-themed bunk beds and murals.

Featuring spacious, family-size living areas, free parking on premises, and a full kitchen, the seven bedrooms accommodate 16 guests.

You may have trouble getting the kids out of the pool with the enchanting lazy-river pool, with a slide circling the home.

Also, close to Disneyland, if you have a big family with kids, this is the place for you.

Additionally, there are four bathrooms and laundry facilities.

Visit Airbnb for more information on the available facilities and for reservations.

"We had an absolute blast staying at Dea's place. There was plenty of room for three families to all hang together but also find quiet time and space when needed, and the pool, lazy river and slide were a massive hit with the kids (and the adults too)! We'd absolutely stay here again next time we're in Anaheim." - Kofi, June 2021, Airbnb.

Funtierland + Belle's Castle + Close to Disney + Updated pool with rockslide!

Airbnb

Funtierland offers a unique collection of dozens of Disney-inspired vacation rentals, and Belle's Castle is a luxury Anaheim vacation rental located only a mile from the Disney Resort.

The entire house accommodates 16 guests in seven bedrooms and is so close to Disneyland you can even see the fireworks from the upstairs game room!

This luxury California house features a patio, balcony with BBQ, a hot tub, laundry facilities, and three bathrooms.

Though the highlight for the kids will be the pool with a rockslide and the kid's swing and slide playground!

Visit Airbnb for more information on the available facilities and for reservations.

"This home was fully equipped with everything we could have needed. The home was very close to Disneyland, and we look forward to staying here again upon return with a larger group." - Roman, June 2021, Airbnb.

Read these Trending stories next -

Fun, free things to do in Los Angeles this weekend.

3 great places to visit for a relaxing Sunday in Los Angeles.

8 best places to chill out in Los Angeles.

17 drive-in cinemas open in Los Angeles this weekend.

This California beach is one of the top 3 beaches in the United States.

5 Los Angeles restaurants that will make you feel like you're on holiday.

Thanks to everyone for following us. We have traveled to over 25 states in the U.S., and our goal is to give you ideas on interesting & fun things to do, get more adventure and travel in your life, and improve your lifestyle. Please follow us for more articles like this.

Follow us to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.