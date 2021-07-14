California residents, Disneyland is offering special passes just for you

How long have you waited for an offer to visit Disneyland? Disneyland is super excited to welcome you back, so they have released this extra special offer just for California residents.

Unlike previous year's deals for residents, this offer is available for peak season visits during summer. Therefore, now is an excellent time to revisit your favorites attractions and experiences.

Disneyland, California. Willis Henderson on Unsplash

For a limited time only and with limited availability, the theme park is offering a special new deal for residents from all over California to visit Disneyland Resort theme parks for only $83 a day.

The offer is with the purchase of a 3-day, 1-park per day ticket for only $249.

Alternatively, you can visit both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park on the same day with the 3-Day Park Hopper Ticket for only $304.

The special offer is only available for use until September 30, 2021. Proof of eligible residency is required, and eligible California residents can purchase a maximum of 5 tickets per day with a valid ID.

Disneyland theme parks ask that you check reservations are available for the dates you want to visit before buying your tickets. Check for available dates on their park reservation calendar here.

Also please, read this important information before your visit.

The deal is available on this page.

Disneyland, California. Ben Lei on Unsplash

"The state of California strongly recommends that all Guests be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the Disneyland Resort. Unvaccinated Guests must wear face coverings when indoors. ...Do not travel to or enter Disneyland Resort unless you are free of any COVID-19 symptoms and otherwise comply with the requirements of such advisories and restrictions." - Disneyland Resort.

Staycation at Disneyland Resort

You can use your pass over three separate dates between now and September 30, or you can use it over three consecutive days.

If you want to use your pass over three consecutive days, why not turn your visit to Disneyland Park into a staycation?

Currently, there is a discounted offer for stays at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort. The hotels offer themed pools and are close to park entrances so that you can immerse yourself in 3 days of Disney enchantment!

For bookings until September 16, 2021, you can save 25% on select rooms at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and 20% on certain rooms at Disneyland Hotel.

"Escape reality at a hotel that defines grandeur at every turn—from premium accommodations and Craftsman-style elegance to Disney's impeccable service and renowned attention to detail." - Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

You can find more information on this offer here.

Disneyland, California. Brandi Ibrao on Unsplash

Does this sound like an offer you will be taking up? Let us know in the comments and let us know what attractions at the parks you are most interested in visiting?

Read these Trending stories next -

This California beach is one of the top 3 beaches in the United States.

Fun, free things to do in Los Angeles this weekend.

3 great places to visit for a relaxing Sunday in Los Angeles.

8 best places to chill out in Los Angeles.

17 drive-in cinemas open in Los Angeles this weekend.

5 Los Angeles restaurants that will make you feel like you're on holiday.

Thanks to everyone for following us. We have traveled to over 25 states in the U.S., and our goal is to give you ideas on interesting & fun things to do, get more adventure and travel in your life, and improve your lifestyle. Please follow us for more articles like this.

Follow us to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.