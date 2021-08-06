Los Angeles, CA

Free things to do in Los Angeles this weekend

Are you looking for free things to do in L.A.? To leave you more money for food and gas, we are featuring fun, free things to do each weekend in Los Angeles. Whether you like the outdoors, food or exhibitions, there's something on this list for you and your family. Here are the best ways to explore the city for free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hx5JN_0agKwN0m00
Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

California Science Center

The California Science Center offers fun for the whole family and a chance to explore the wonders of science through interactive exhibits and live demonstrations.

Stepping inside the California Science Center is opening your mind to a world of possibilities. There are gardens and exhibits you can explore to see the biodiversity found around California and a chance to look at Southern California's diverse ecosystems. Exhibits offer the opportunity to earn about human biology, space exploration, and more.

"We aspire to stimulate curiosity and inspire science learning in everyone by creating fun, memorable experiences because we value science as an indispensable tool for understanding our world, accessibility and inclusiveness, and enriching people's lives." - California Science Center.

Featuring permanent exhibits, the museum is free to visit. Though, note that special shows and the IMAX Theatre is an extra cost. Current permanent exhibitions include Ecosystems, Life! Beginnings, Air & Space, Space Shuttle Endeavour, and Blackbird exhibit & garden.

Hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed reservations to enter the California Science Center are needed. (Please note there is a small service fee for online reservations.) More information and reservations for current exhibits are available at the California Science Center website.

700 Exposition Park Dr. Los Angeles, California.

*Please note that masks are required (regardless of vaccination status) to keep children safe.

Grand Central Market

The Grand Central Market in Downtown Los Angeles is now open for indoor dining. Entry is free. This foodies heaven allows you the opportunity to spend a few hours browsing, eating, and buying some California produce to take home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONiiZ_0agKwN0m00
Grand Central Market, Los Angeles, California.Tim Mossholder on Unsplash.

Over 35 vendors serve everything from coffee and fresh-pressed juices to burgers, seafood, and international cuisine. There's even a craft brewery offering California beers on tap and a cheesemonger offering California and imported cheeses.

The 30,000 square-foot arcade, with its lively atmosphere, also plays host to many exhibits and events. Visit the Grand Central Market website for a list of vendors and upcoming events.

The market is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. 317 South Broadway, Los Angeles, California.

Griffith Observatory

The observatory has now reopened and welcomes visitors to explore and learn all about space and astronomical research.

Take in the incredible views of Los Angeles, see the Hollywood sign and then spend a few hours exploring Griffith Park, the largest municipal park in Los Angeles, California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WD6tQ_0agKwN0m00
Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles, California.Cameron Venti on Unsplash.

Offering the chance to look through telescopes, explore exhibits, and see live shows in the Planetarium, the observatory provides many other astronomical experiences.

Daily programs offered include talks and exhibits, as well as the evening free public telescopes on the roof and lawn for you to observe the night sky.

There is also the 'Café at the End of the Universe,' where you can have lunch and enjoy the views of Los Angeles city.

Entry is free. However, shows at the Planetarium are an additional cost.

The current days of operation are Friday - Sunday each week. Please visit the website to confirm opening hours before attending - griffithobservatory.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONvIE_0agKwN0m00
Los Angeles, California.Martin Adams on Unsplash.

