Beat the heat and cool down at these luxury hotels in Phoenix, Arizona now offering day passes to their pools

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa

Spend the day relaxing and having fun. The big drawcard at this resort is the 10 swimming pools with 20 fountains and 45 waterfalls, a sandy beach area, and a 3-story high-speed waterslide.

The Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa offers gorgeous mountain views, delicious food and drinks, and premium amenities.

The Day Pass includes the ten swimming pools, (including an adults-only pool), a 30-foot waterslide, a jacuzzi, a sand beach area, poolside food and drink service, and complimentary parking.

However, our pick is an upgrade to the Family Cabana. It includes Day Passes for up to 5 people, flat-screen TV, ceiling fan, refrigerator, ten water bottles, refreshing misters, a safe for valuables, and complimentary wifi.

Additionally, a Spa Pass gives you access to a sauna, mineral pool, whirlpool, and relaxation lounge.

Day Pass starts at only $45 per person. Cabana prices start from $425 (for five people). Bookings at ResortPass.

"My husband has been working 6 days a week; 12-14 hot days, for the past 7 months. He needed a day to regenerate. We had an amazing, sun-filled, relaxing day at the Adults Only pool. The bar/food service was on point! Can't wait to do it again!" - Susan E. ResortPass, June 2021.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is the longest-running AAA Five Diamond hotel in Scottsdale.

However, you don't have to stay at the grand hotel to use the spa or dining facilities. This legendary Phoenix, Arizona Resort offers gourmet lunch and specialty cocktails with the chance to indulge at the spa.

The resort features four sparkling pools across its 65-acre grounds, including the 6,000 sq. ft. Sonoran Splash Pool, the Princess Pool, Sunset Beach Pool, and the Sonoran Landing Pool.

The Sonoran Landing Pool is the resort's adults-only pool featuring oversized plush daybeds, floating bean bags, and a 22-meter lap lane.

The Day Pass includes access to all four pools, two hot tubs, poolside food and beverage service, and complimentary wifi and self-parking.

Additionally, you can upgrade to a day bed or a cabana.

Day Pass starts at only $60 for adults. More information and bookings at ResortPass.

"Took advantage of some personal downtime and couldn't have asked for more. If you are looking for an upscale, peaceful, low-key, day by the pool, this is your spot. Plenty of room, wonderful pool with plenty of flotation options, and ample areas for shade. I will be back!" - Christina H., ResortPass, June 2021.

Crowne Plaza Phoenix - Chandler Golf Resort

We love that you can enjoy a daycation at this Phoenix golf resort hotel for only $15! Take a day off work and relax by the pool at this luxurious and sprawling resort with poolside food and drink service.

The Day Pass includes a sparkling outdoor pool, whirlpool, complimentary wifi, and complimentary self-parking.

Day Pass starts at only $15. Bookings at ResortPass.

"Refreshing, pristine pool with plenty of room and comfortable lounge chairs. Service for food and beverage was quick and high quality. Delightful time." - Victoria P., ResortPass, June 2021.

Whether you fancy lounging in your poolside lounge chair and sipping cocktails in the Phoenix sunshine or indulging in the many available water activities at these Phoenix hotels and resorts, you will have a memorable daycation.

