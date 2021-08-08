Las Vegas, NV

Is excessive heat getting you down? Here are 3 cool luxury hotel pools offering day passes in Las Vegas, Nevada

Summer is shaping up to be an extremely hot one, so we have the perfect way for you to cool down! Why not enjoy a daycation at a hotel or resort pool? Visitors and locals alike can enjoy the pool, spa, and amenities at luxury hotels for the day. Our top three picks in Las Vegas are luxury hotels offering a retreat, they are not noisy day clubs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SXJsz_0aWhfxok00
Engin Akyurt on Unsplash

Starting from only $25, you can have a daycation and book a day pass or cabana at these three cool Las Vegas hotels and resorts.

Enjoy the luxury lifestyle this summer without the expense of a hotel room. Here are our three top picks in Las Vegas. Your luxury poolside escape awaits!

Artisan Hotel Boutique

Artisan Hotel Boutique offers a relaxing retreat just minutes from the famed Strip. You can choose to spend your day lounging on an oversized daybed by the gorgeous oasis-style pool surrounded by swaying palm trees while sipping on handcrafted cocktails. Or, you can celebrate summer in a private cabana. Either way, you will feel like you are in paradise!

The Day Pass includes access to an outdoor sparkling pool, poolside food and drink service from Bar & Ultralounge, a daybed with comfort seating. (first come, first serve) Plus, you receive two complimentary welcome drinks, complimentary wifi, and free valet parking.

Day Pass starts at only $25 and is for ages 21+ only.

Our pick is the cabana. At prices for a cabana starting at only $100 for up to 10 adults, it is an economical way to enjoy the facilities with the added extras. The shaded cabana with premium comfort sofa seating is the place to spend the day if you really want to cool down. Note there isat's a minimum drink spend is required.

More information and bookings are available at ResortPass.

Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

Imagine spending the day at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, without the cost of the hotel room! It is the ultimate luxury daycation!

Featuring an expansive eighth-floor pool deck with stunning views over the glittering Strip, get ready for an extraordinary experience.

The Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas is the perfect oasis when you need to escape for a while.

The Day Pass includes a private shaded cabana for six people with L-shaped cushioned seating with a table and a large daybed in front, a minibar stocked with complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, 40-inch cable TV, and complimentary wifi.

Spend the day between your cabana and the two sparkling pools, two whirlpool baths, and a plunge pool, and we guarantee you will be back!

Prices are based on demand, starting from only $120 for up to 6 people.

More information and bookings at ResortPass.

"Best Resort Pass to date and worth every penny. The staff was amazing, drinks were awesome, along with the food. Such a peaceful place in all the busy Las Vegas bustle." - Jessica W., ResortPass, May 2021.

Green Valley Ranch

The Green Valley Ranch invites non-hotel guests to their sand-bottom beach-entry pool.

Join them at their stately eight-acre backyard and hire a poolside cabana or sunbed for a perfect daycation away from the crowds and noise of the city.

They offer a laid-back vibe you'll find nowhere else in Las Vegas for locals and visitors.

Peak season prices for day beds start from $75. Private cabanas start from $200.

The Cabana amenities include a personalized cabana host, dipping pools, fresh fruit plate, flat-screen TV, ceiling fan, misters, sofa seating, lounge chairs, and a selection of bottled water and Red Bull.

A full menu and bottle service are available upon request.

More information and bookings directly from the resort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nMxcM_0aWhfxok00
Engin Akyurt on Unsplash

Las Vegas is trending, according to Google Trends.

Las Vegas has reopened. Book these top 5 events for this weekend before they sell out.

Las Vegas weekend alert - Top 5 fun things to do this weekend.

This California beach is one of the top 3 beaches in the United States.

