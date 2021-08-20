Four-star and five-star hotels in San Diego, California, are offering poolside escapes for locals and non-guests

How does a day out at the Sheraton San Diego or Doubletree by Hilton Hotel sound? The weekend is coming up, and some of San Diego's luxury hotels are offering you access to their pool and spa facilities. Thanks to the excellent value offerings for non-guests, locals can enjoy the amenities at four and five-star hotels for the day without the cost of the hotel room.

So indulge in the lifestyle usually reserved for tourists or movie stars, starting from only $20, you can book a day pass or cabana at these four San Diego hotels and resorts.

Cory Bjork on Unsplash

These are our four top picks in San Diego. Summer is here, and your seaside pool escape awaits!

"Due to COVID-19, these hotels are following CDC guidelines and have implemented additional safety measures at the property."

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel San Diego - Del Mar

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Del Mar offers a relaxing retreat just minutes from the beach.

Spend the day by the beautiful oasis-style pool sipping handcrafted cocktails and soaking up the warm San Diego sunshine.

The Day Pass includes an outdoor heated swimming pool and a children's wading pool. (1-foot depth.) Plus, you receive complimentary towels, wifi, bottled water, and self-parking.

Day Pass starts at only $20. Bookings at ResortPass.

KC Welch on Unsplash

Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina

Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, an oasis in downtown San Diego, offers various dining options with a waterfront location offering inspiring sunsets.

The Day Pass includes the heated swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, complimentary wifi, and complimentary self-parking.

There are also bicycle rentals and water sport rentals available, and a state-of-the-art fitness facility.

Day Pass starts at only $20. Bookings at ResortPass.

Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Take a break at this tropical oasis on a private 44-acre island nestled away in tranquil Mission Bay.

The resort offers five swimming pools, a full-service marina, and many sports and recreational activities.

Make sure you allocate a whole day, as this daycation offers so many opportunities for relaxing or water sports fun you will never want to leave.

The Day Pass includes five pools (including an adults-only pool), sports activities (tennis, basketball, mini-golf, and more), 14 miles of waterfront bike and walking paths, and complimentary self-parking.

Additionally, there is a 15% discount on food and beverage from Tidal Restaurant, the waterfront Barefoot Bar and Grill, the poolside Tropics Cantina, and Island Market. (excluding alcohol)

Day Pass starts at only $20.

"Living in San Diego, I've always wanted to stay at the many cool places this city has to offer but felt it was pointless to pay for an overnight stay when I can just go home after and this is exactly what the resort pass has offered me. Finally I can enjoy resorts/hotels in the area I have been wanting to check out without paying the overnight premium. This was my first Resort Pass experience and it totally exceeded my expectations! I'm looking forward to using it a lot more this summer!" - Veronica R., June 2021.

*While this hotel offered bookings at the time of writing, it is temporarily closed for bookings due to covid. Please check the website for more information about when bookings are available. Bookings at ResortPass .

Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa & Marina

The Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa & Marina was voted the Best Hotel Pool by San Diego Magazine in 2017, so we think everyone should add this to their travel bucket list.

Lounge by the pool and enjoy handcrafted cocktails and lunch while the kids have a blast on the multiple water slides.

The Day Pass includes full-day access to 3 heated pools, three waterslides, complimentary wifi, and self-parking for only $20.

If there is a group of you or you want extra comfort, you will find the cabana is of excellent value. For only $150, it includes day passes for up to 5 people and luxury sofa seating, plus complimentary bottled water.

However, our pick is the Day Room. For only $150, it includes Day Passes for up to 4 people and a private guest room located near the pool with an outdoor patio with two chairs and a table. In addition, you have a full bathroom in your day room with a private shower, 55-inch HDTV, mini-refrigerator, and an in-room safe for valuables.

All passes include a 10% discount on poolside food and non-alcoholic beverages from Pelicans on the Bay pool bar and lounge. Additionally, a 20% discount is offered on watersport rentals from the Mission Bay Sports Center.

Bookings at ResortPass.

frank mckenna on Unsplash

ResortPass offers day passes to luxury hotels in over 150 cities across 30 U.S. states. It's a perfect way to treat yourself over the summer, whether you are a traveler or local.

Source: ResortPass.

