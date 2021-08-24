This California beach is one of the top 3 beaches in the United States

Visiting beaches is our favorite travel activity. So we took a look at the top beaches in California as ranked by travelers in the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards 2021. Not surprisingly to residents, California starred in many of the categories. However, many were surprised by the No. 3 top beach. This hidden gem has been discovered!

Top 25 Beaches in the United States

Every year Tripadvisor readers vote on their favorite travel experiences worldwide in the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards. They vote on their favorite hotels, national parks, attractions, and other travel experiences. Additionally, each category includes regional listings.

According to the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards, four of the Top 25 beaches in the United States are from California. Keep reading for our first pick and why you should travel there, and what you can see and do.

With last year being a challenging year for travel, it's more crucial than ever to go to the best places loved by travelers. So we have been exploring readers' favorites in the United States and why you should go there. Some of the other stories in this travel series -

Find out which 8 Florida beaches ranked as the most popular beaches in the United States.

This Oregon beach is the No. 5 top beach in the United States.

Moonstone Beach, California. James Lee on Unsplash

And the winner is...

Moonstone Beach, California

This stunning beach in Cambria on the Central Coast of California ranked No. 3 in the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards Top 25 Beaches in the United States.

It is not only an excellent place to get away from it all but a fantastic place to explore tide pools and fossick for moonstone, jasper, and jade.

A spectacular drive (only 4 hours travel time north of Los Angeles) to Moonstone beach makes it a perfect place for a long weekend vacation.

With a great view of the sunset, the smell of the fresh ocean air, and the sounds of the crashing waves, this rugged beach will make you feel like you have no worries.

Moonstone Beach, California. James Lee on Unsplash

Things to do in Moonstone Beach, California

The 1.4-mile Moonstone Beach boardwalk trail is one of Cambria's top travel activities. The boardwalk hugs the ocean and offers scenic ocean views and a chance to see birds and wildlife.

Highlights include Friends Of The Elephant Seal Visitor Center and Gift Shop, where you can get information on where to see the elephant seals in their natural habitat.

Fabulous beach and a fantastic view! Absolutely loved the old wooden boardwalk. We walked the entire length and back. Tons of blooming wildflowers along the way. Birds and squirrels seemed happy. The couple of plants archways over the boardwalk was cool. I would love to travel to and explore the area again when we have more time. - April, Tripadvisor, 2021.

Also, you could spend the day exploring the Hearst San Simeon State Park. This scenic California state park offers a 3.3-mile trail with beautiful views through riparian forests and coastal wetlands. For those travelers who like to get out in nature, there is a campground you can stay at, Washburn Campground. This primitive campground offers views across the Santa Lucia Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. There is a fire ring and picnic table at each campsite.

Moonstone Beach, California. James Lee on Unsplash

Eat at Moonstone Beach Bar & Grill for dining with ocean views & an outdoor patio setting.

Travel to Cutruzzola Vineyards for an afternoon of tasting Californian wines.

Stay at Moonstone Landing for a perfect location across the road from the beach and indulge yourself in an ocean view room.

Our personal pick is the Oceanview Ranch, where you can eat, play and stay. We love the sound of the Oceanview Lone Star cabin, which includes a wood-burning fireplace and a clawfoot bathtub. Further, their restaurant offers delicious meals and a fire pit.

It sounds like fun to us!

