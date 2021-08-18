Over the last few years of traveling, we have drunk many Mojito cocktails. We love them so much that we ask any bartenders, that we get friendly with, for the recipe. So here is our favorite one for you to try as a refreshing and tasty summer drink.

Making mojitos

Mojitos is an easy cocktail to make because you don't need a blender. But a mortar and pestle are useful.

This alcoholic drink originating from Cuba over 500 years ago has been popular in Britain for hundreds of years. It consists of just five main ingredients: white rum, sugar, lime juice, soda water, and mint.

Mojitos are a popular summer drink, whether at a party or at home. Read on, and we will share our favorite mojito recipe.

Variations

There are many variations of the traditional mojito. So if you do not have easy access to some of the traditional ingredients, you can use an alternative ingredient.

You can substitute the type of sugar or use different rum. Additionally, you can use fresh fruit for extra flavoring,

Mojito Recipe

Ingredients

45 ml white rum

30 ml freshly squeezed lime juice

Six sprigs of mint

Two teaspoons of cane sugar

100 ml sparkling soda water

Crushed Ice

Method

Add mint leaves to the mortar. Then add your fresh lime juice and sugar to the mortar. Gently press and twist the mint with a pestle or wooden spoon. Do not shred the mint. You just want to lightly crush it so to release the flavor of the mint.

Add rum to the mortar and stir to dissolve the sugar.

Add a few tablespoons of crushed ice into a tall glass and pour the ingredients into the glass. Top the drink with sparkling soda water and lightly stir.

Garnish with some more crushed ice on top, mint leaves, and lime wedges, and drink!

Cheers! We hope you love this recipe.

