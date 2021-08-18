How to travel with Limited Time & Budget

So you need a vacation, but you have no time, annual leave, or money. If you have become tired of staying at home and need to get away, don't worry; We got you! Our tips for budget travel and having a great vacation when you have limited time or funds will have you packing your bags and getting away from it all.

Mini Vacation

Travel is good for your mental health. It will help your well-being if you took more vacations, no matter how short.

Adopt a mindset that 2 to 4 days is a worthwhile break, and you can have a great getaway in this time. If you have limited free time, you don't need to take any time off work. You can have a mini-vacation on your weekend. A weekend vacation is a cost-effective way to travel and easy to organize.

However, if you can take an extra day or two off, this is even better. Alternatively, you can see if you can get a few hours off work on Friday afternoon. These extra few hours will make it feel like you have an additional day for your vacation.

Making the most of your available vacation time

Be packed and ready to leave as soon as you finish work to make the most of every minute of your weekend vacation.

If you don't have far to travel, you will be in time for late afternoon drinks and dinner at your destination.

If you are going on an out-of-town vacation for 2 - 4 days, we recommend driving no more than 2-3 hours to your destination. This way, you can get to where you are going by nightfall. Ideally, you want to arrive there on Friday night in time for dinner, drinks, and some fun Friday night activities. Then you will have all day Saturday and most of Sunday at your destination.

If you are flying, head to the airport straight after work. Check-in and let the holiday feeling begin by having drinks and dinner at the airport if you can stretch your budget to eating out.

Stay local, save transport costs

If you choose to stay local and have a staycation in your hometown, this option saves you travel time and fuel costs.

You could stay in a resort or hotel with views. You will save money on visiting attractions and transport if you make your vacation about the nature views, walks to explore your surroundings and relaxation at your accommodation.

Perhaps when you stay at a local resort, you can bring food for a picnic and save money on eating out.

Websites such as expedia.com, hotels.com, and lastminute.com offer heavily discounted accommodation rates. So always have a shop around before contacting the accommodation directly.

Budget accommodation options

Accommodation is usually the highest cost of travel. If your budget can't stretch to a hotel or resort, look at staying at hostels, camping, or Airbnb.

Some people get put off by the idea of staying in hostels and sharing a room with others. You don't know until you have tried it. You may find you like meeting people this way, and you will always travel cheaply after this.

The same goes for camping; some people get put off by the idea of "roughing it." Again, try it at least once in your life. If you love it, you will have a lifetime of budget-friendly travel.

Flying

Okay, we get it, sometimes the allure of flying to your travel destination is more exciting than staying local.

If you choose to fly, remembering you will spend time traveling to the airport and checking in, aim for a 1 - 2 hour flight.

A shorter flight is more cost-effective too. Additionally, you can save costs on flights by choosing a destination based on available flight specials.

Make sure to take only hand luggage to save baggage costs.

Eating Out

Eating out at restaurants for every meal is costly. Look on websites, such as TripAdvisor.com, which offer recommendations from other travelers for the best budget-friendly options at your destination.

If you stay in a resort or hotel, sometimes they offer you a breakfast option for free or a small additional cost. Fill up on breakfast, and then have a light takeaway meal for lunch.

Additionally, you could choose to buy some food from the supermarket and have picnics and BBQs outdoors for some of your meals.

Further, if you get accommodation with kitchen facilities, you can cook your own meals.




The most budget-friendly option

If you are on a budget and can not afford a fancy resort, no worries! Get in the car, travel to a local camp spot, set up a tent and enjoy nature for the weekend. Buy your food from the supermarket.

We love outdoor BBQs and picnics with beer or wine! A vacation at a local camp spot is the best travel adventure when we have little money. The cost is comparable to having drinks at home.

You don't need to spend a fortune to go on a vacation. You do, however, need a bit of sacrifice. Not every vacation is about flash hotels, dining out, and flying. With some thought, you can find a way to go on vacation more often.

We hope you gained some travel inspiration from these vacation ideas for people with limited time or budget. Make sure to get away as soon as possible and have a break.

