How to Cope with Life's Uncertainties

Life is uncertain. Uncertainties lie in almost every aspect of everybody's life. It is inevitable and especially unexpected.

Uncertainty creates fear in our minds. It prevents one from taking risks due to the possibility that things might not work out. Thus, it prevents one from auditioning for that role, quitting the job they hate, joining a new gym, starting a relationship, and the list goes on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h7fBX_0bVXfo0100

It is inevitable, right? But, we still try to avoid it.

There's nothing worse than having a fear that you will give your best at something and that it might still not work for you. It has not worked in the past, why should it now?

This fear is so present that you do not even realize that it is there because it is already so embedded in your system. And now, all you want to do is just try and stay safe from the worst outcomes that you could make up in your mind.

But you see, the more that you avoid the chance of pain, the more that you remain in pain. Thus, we have to face the uncertainties along with all the fears that we have in us.

How?

Here are some tips that can help you cope with life's uncertainties.

1. Start accepting that life is uncertain.

You see, uncertainty is somehow natural in our lives. And no matter how much effort we exert to dodge all of these uncertainties, they will still and will always be there. Because of this, we should learn to slowly accept the fact that some things in our lives are really uncertain.

If you come to think of it, we encounter a lot of uncertainties in our everyday life that we do not stress about too much. Accepting uncertainty is one of the stepping stones for you to not get stuck and get burned out by the difficulties that we face in our lives.

2. Control things that you can, let go of what you cannot.

We are not totally powerless over everything in life. There are still things that we can control, just like our reaction to certain situations or our attitude towards things.

The lesser you think about uncertain situations, the lesser it is they affect you and your life decisions. Refocusing your attention on controllable things is a step towards being more effective and efficient in the things that you have to do in life.

3. Focus on the present, stop stressing so much about the future.

We sometimes worry too much about our future. We sometimes forget to live in the present.

If you think about it, our future depends mostly on what we do at present. As such, we might lose much of the good things that the future might bring if we spend most of our time at present worrying instead of being productive.

Allowing ourselves to be buried with worries about the future affects different aspects of our lives. While focusing more on the current events in our lives helps us become calmer, happier, and more productive.

4. Learn to be kind to yourself.

DO NOT and NEVER put yourself down or beat yourself up just because you are having a hard time dealing with the uncertainties in your life. Different individuals have different tolerances towards different things. And that is something you should always keep in mind.

We all cope with things in different ways and at different paces. It’s just a matter of finding the right formula that fits you. So be patient, gentle, kind to yourself as you face the stresses that life's uncertainties bring you.

5. Start taking care of yourself more.

Above all things, start taking care of yourself. Engage in healthy routines that enhance your well-being. Look for a healthy outlet to let your stress go away.

Start going to the gym, or maybe take a 30-minute walk every day. Meditate and do breathing exercises. Establish a healthy eating habit. Get enough sleep every night. These are some of the healthy ways that you can do to relieve the stress that uncertainties bring into your system.

You need to take care of yourself more. Because if you won’t, no one else will. No one knows you better except you.

Life without uncertainty is no life at all. So stop avoiding your life and all its uncertainties. Start facing it head-on. Because you see, not all uncertainties are bad. Every uncertainty has a corresponding opportunity that comes along with it. You just need to have the right attitude and the right mindset.

Amanda Jane Snyder is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan for 4 years. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.

