How we spend our days is how we spend our lives.

You see, every day most of us follow a certain routine that we do from the time that we wake up until the time that we go back to our beds at the end of the day. This routine makes up our life and in turn our identity.

Consistency leads to Success by Amanda Jane Snyder

In our life, long-term success happens in the mundane.

You may be doing the same job over a period of time, you may even get so used to it that it seems ordinary for you. But little did you know, that the mundane tasks that you do are your stepping stones towards the success that you have been aiming to achieve.

As such, we should learn to be excited about the mundane.

Learn to appreciate the mundane.

And above all, learn to find joy in the mundane.

In the same way, losing weight is exciting. Gaining strength is exciting. Getting faster is exciting. Same with booking new work or playing a new role, or getting positive feedback from a casting director.

But if you come to think of it, you cannot continually lose weight or you will cease to exist. You cannot get too strong or get faster every single day. Because whether you like it or not, our bodies have limits.

But despite this, it does not mean that we stop the practice. It does not mean the work ends. The work should become so consistent that it reaches a point that you will not consider it as working at all.

Consistency makes you become better at the things that you do. It‘s helpful with discovering which tasks help to improve and which ones to minimize or remove from your routine.

Consistency makes you more efficient. It creates discipline within you.

Consistency leads you to SUCCESS without exerting too much effort.

How?

It is just basically like brushing your teeth.

Do you stop brushing your it once you stop seeing progress in your dental hygiene or tooth whiteness?

Didn’t think so.

Hence, we must also spend our days being consistent, because it is only through consistency that we can see progress in the things that we do and in the journey that we take towards the success that we hope and aim for.



Amanda Jane Snyder is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan for 4 years. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers and Dancers.

