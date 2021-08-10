Brooklyn, NY

Consistency Leads to Success

trainwithamandajane

How we spend our days is how we spend our lives.

You see, every day most of us follow a certain routine that we do from the time that we wake up until the time that we go back to our beds at the end of the day. This routine makes up our life and in turn our identity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDGoX_0bNgWHos00
Consistency leads to Success byAmanda Jane Snyder

In our life, long-term success happens in the mundane.

You may be doing the same job over a period of time, you may even get so used to it that it seems ordinary for you. But little did you know, that the mundane tasks that you do are your stepping stones towards the success that you have been aiming to achieve.

As such, we should learn to be excited about the mundane.

Learn to appreciate the mundane.

And above all, learn to find joy in the mundane.

In the same way, losing weight is exciting. Gaining strength is exciting. Getting faster is exciting. Same with booking new work or playing a new role, or getting positive feedback from a casting director.

But if you come to think of it, you cannot continually lose weight or you will cease to exist. You cannot get too strong or get faster every single day. Because whether you like it or not, our bodies have limits.

But despite this, it does not mean that we stop the practice. It does not mean the work ends. The work should become so consistent that it reaches a point that you will not consider it as working at all.

Consistency makes you become better at the things that you do. It‘s helpful with discovering which tasks help to improve and which ones to minimize or remove from your routine.

Consistency makes you more efficient. It creates discipline within you.

Consistency leads you to SUCCESS without exerting too much effort.

How?

It is just basically like brushing your teeth.

Do you stop brushing your it once you stop seeing progress in your dental hygiene or tooth whiteness?

Didn’t think so.

Hence, we must also spend our days being consistent, because it is only through consistency that we can see progress in the things that we do and in the journey that we take towards the success that we hope and aim for.

Amanda Jane Snyder is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan for 4 years. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers and Dancers.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/1e2afb2cbb592551c936fddb640a2911.jpg

Amanda is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, Group Fitness Instructor and Lifestyle/Mindset Coach! In the midst of the ever-changing fitness industry chock full of fad diets, Amanda uses her program ForeverFit to help clients find true success through habit change, routine, and making health and fitness apart of their LIFESTYLE! Amanda is powered by plants!

Brooklyn, NY
212 followers
Loading

More from trainwithamandajane

How to Achieve Your Goals as an Artist

We all set goals for ourselves. Most people set their goals for the New Year, looking forward to achieving them by the end of the year. But if you come to think of it, setting your goals is the easy part, the process of achieving it is way harder than you think it is.Read full story

How To Succeed? Quit Quitting.

During these trying times, a lot of us are struggling and on the verge of already quitting. Some lost their jobs or businesses, others lost several opportunities, and even worse, others even lost their loved ones due to the COVID-19 virus.Read full story

Subway or Ourway? Free subs, with no catch

On Tuesday July 13, as the Subway sandwich company gave away 1 million free sandwiches, Good Catch Foods was also giving away free sandwiches. What's the catch?. There is no catch! Literally.Read full story

Core Strengthening: A Must for Singers

I have always loved singing. It's actually part of me, being a theatre actor, seeing as I have a degree in Musical Theatre Performance. And ever since I have been in this industry, I have known a lot of singers. Each one of them has different ways of preserving and preparing their voices for shows.Read full story

Why you need to prepare for NYC theaters' re-opening!

I have always been into theatre arts. In fact, I have a degree in it! But just like any artist, I have struggled to reach my dreams. It even reached a point when I already doubted my capability. What's even worse was that I got injured and had difficulty moving and fulfilling my dream to be cast roles, the ones I had worked so hard to be in. Those were the times when I realized I need to do something and make some changes in my lifestyle.Read full story

Why You’ve Never Been Able to Shed Weight

because you've always been told you will be happier if you do. because you've always been told you will be more successful if you. because you've always been told you will find love if you do.Read full story

Fruit-Only Diet: Not a Sustainable Weight Loss Plan

Due to the pandemic, people were urged to just stay in their homes and do their thing there. But oftentimes, most people tend to become lazy at home which results in unhealthy habits, especially when it comes to eating.Read full story

Enjoy Hot Girl Summer and be Taken Seriously in Summer 2021

Enjoy Hot Girl Summer and be Taken Seriously in Summer 2021. Summer 2021 is HERE! Vaccines have been injected, weather is warming up, and after being cooped up all of 2020, most people have one thing on their minds. It's time for HGS (Hot Girl Summer).Read full story

Broadway is set to reopen in NYC

backstage before my first live performance since covidAmanda Jane Snyder. The lights are bright on broadway and come september they will be!. Personally, I'm excited performances will be resuming on broadway and theatres country wide, but there’s also some huge systemic issues at hand in the entertainment industry. like racism and fatphobia anyone?Read full story

3 Ways to Train Injury Free

3 Ways to Train Injury Free and Book More Work. A guide for theatre professionals preparing for performances to open again. If you’re injured you can’t perform. With live events opening soon, our bodies may not be primed to perform in the way they used to.Read full story

Unwind and Relax this Weekend

That word feels triggering to me for some reason, maybe because it implies that I'm uptight?. But maybe I am uptight and even when the weekend rolls around I still find myself stock piled with a million things to do.Read full story

Live Events are Opening in NYC, What About Broadway?

As of April 2, 2021, New York will allow limited performances to resume. Productions with audiences up to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors will be permitted!. Unfortunately, with only 100 people in attendance, most, if not all, Broadway productions will be unable to operate at this capacity.Read full story

My Debilitating Lower Back Injury

I haven’t always been like this. I haven't always been a personal trainer, or fit, or in shape or a social media presence. I got into personal training because of a lower back injury so bad that I couldn’t walk. And no I'm not exaggerating. I had a slipped disk leading to sciatica which left me unable to perform everyday tasks let alone perform on stage or in an audition.Read full story

Award Shows are Racist

While I'm not one to determine my worth on an award that is the basis of an opinion of a bunch of random white people, awards, to some extent are a marker of success. Our society bases success off of outcomes. We recognize talent in a young child athelte when they win the competition or make the elite baseball team. We recognize intelligence when the child receives the markings of an A consistently in school. Since youth, we are told that the outcome, the praise, the recognition is how we determine success. It is how we determine what's good from what's bad.Read full story

Theatrical Success in the Time of Corona

Theatrical Success in the Time of Corona. This photo was taken backstage, before the corona virus. It was easy to take these moments for granted. We had no idea what was coming.Read full story

Seven Steps to Structure Your Workout

1. Inhibit Over Active Muscles - this can be done through self-myofascial release. Tools like a foam roller, a muscle scraper, or a theragun can help inhibit these muscles so they don't take over during exercise.Read full story

You can look like me and still be sick.⁣

Years of certain bad habits have lead me to where I am. Inflammation and gut issues.⁣. But it took me 10 years to find out because no one would suspect or question my health just by looking at me.⁣ Conversely, people who don’t fit the mold of society’s standard of beauty are told that they look sick even if there’s nothing wrong with them. They go to the doctor simply for a yearly check up and are told they need to change, and not just by the doctor. They are reminded daily by our arbitrary societal standards and by the lack of inclusivity of people who look like them in the media.⁣⁣Read full story

You May Be Doing this Core Exercise WRONG!

Unpopular Opinion Alert! You may be doing this core exercise WRONG!. Most peopoe think they need to flatten their spines to the ground in a supine (laying face up) position. Come at me pilates instructors!!Read full story

Why you should STOP taking Barre, Pilates, and Group Fitness

Stop ONLY taking barre, pilates, or group fitness classes.⁣. Although these classes are fun and they allow us the comfort of community that reminds us of the community we get from rehearsal or performance spaces, these classes are not doing much to enhance our performance as artists. Might I recommend, if you’re gonna take class, TAKE AN ACTUAL DANCE CLASS.⁣Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy