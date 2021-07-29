How to Achieve Your Goals as an Artist

by Amanda Jane Snyder

We all set goals for ourselves. Most people set their goals for the New Year, looking forward to achieving them by the end of the year. But if you come to think of it, setting your goals is the easy part, the process of achieving it is way harder than you think it is.

As I was trying my best to achieve my fitness goals, I have come to realize that just because you are skinny or injury-free, doesn’t mean you are fit, and just because you take group fitness classes doesn’t mean you are training optimally.

In the past 4 years, I have helped countless AEA actors and Broadway performers. I have helped them reduce their risk of injury and improve their stamina, for them to audition with ease and book work with confidence.

Blurred picture from my High School Cats Production Amanda Jane Snyder

In the past 10 plus years, as an artist, went from:

Being a novice “talented” performer who couldn’t book work.

Being overworked, burnt out, and not doing what I love.

Being so injured and debilitated that I couldn't audition or even walk.

Being so out of shape that I couldn’t even last 10 minutes on an elliptical, even though I fit society’s standards of what “in shape” should look like.

Watching my fellow performers struggle with their mindset and injuries.

I went from all these, but now, it all turned into:

Booking high-paying acting gigs.

Having time for myself AND my career and ONLY doing what I love.

Obtaining a Master's Degree in Exercise Science and Nutrition, and becoming a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, and more.

Running the New York City Marathon which is 26.2 miles.

Helping countless performers perform like a star, and train like an athlete, so they too can book work confidently.

I am where I am because I am willing to step outside of what's "comfortable" for most people.

If you resonate with my story in its earlier stages, or you aren’t quite sure where you want to be...

Here are two important things I have learned that I want to pass onto you:⁣

Results come with consistent action. Doesn't matter how imperfect that action is, just keep at it and let go of what you think success or your career should look like.

If you want to get to places you’ve never been, you must be willing to do things most aren’t willing to do.

And, that was my story. ⁣

If it was possible for a girl like me, imagine what goals you could achieve if you went all-in for YOU too.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.