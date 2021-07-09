Brooklyn, NY

Fruit-Only Diet: Not a Sustainable Weight Loss Plan

by Amanda Jane Snyder

Due to the pandemic, people were urged to just stay in their homes and do their thing there. But oftentimes, most people tend to become lazy at home which results in unhealthy habits, especially when it comes to eating.

So, what do they do when summer comes?

They try to look for a not-so-hard way to start their weight loss journey. One of these quite easy ways that most resort to is the fruit-only diet, better known as the FRUITARIAN DIET.

But is it worth it?

Here’s what I have to say:

I ate fruits only for a week and here’s what happened...NOTHING!

WARNING: I AM NOT RECOMMENDING YOU TO EAT FRUITS ONLY, in fact, I even recommend you to NEVER follow this plan.

Here's why.

Much like SUPERSIZE ME as a fitness pro, oftentimes, I push my body to its limits to experiment, and to prove a point.

Now, the point I'm proving here is that quick fixes don’t work.

When I only ate fruits, I lost some weight almost immediately after 2 days.

How is that possible?

My calories were greatly reduced. I wasn’t eating enough calories for my activity levels and body size, so I dropped weight.

But, as soon as I adjusted my calorie intake, and ate the appropriate amount, my weight balanced out.

What does that mean?

Again, QUICK FIXES DON’T WORK.

Someone might be intrigued to eat fruit only in an effort to drop weight quickly, but YOU CAN OVER EAT FRUITS. The only sustainable way to lose weight and keep it off is to develop SUSTAINABLE HABITS.

Is eating fruits only forever sustainable?

For me, it’s ABSOLUTELY NOT.

Why did I try it?

I was curious to see if it would impact my psoriasis. I’ve been trying new things recently in an effort to see which foods aggravate my psoriasis and which ones don’t.

The result?

My psoriasis did not get any better.

Why?

Probably because eating fruits only puts you at risk of lack of nutrients, especially the ones coming from leafy greens, plant-based proteins, and fats from nuts and seeds and legumes.

So why did I really try it?

I tried it so you don’t need to.

Amanda Jane Snyder is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan for 4 years. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.

