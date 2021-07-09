by Amanda Jane Snyder

Why you’ve never been able to shed weight…

because you've always been told you will be happier if you do.

because you've always been told you will be more successful if you.

because you've always been told you will find love if you do.

because you've always been told you will be healthier if you do.

Amanda Jane Snyder

so WHY have you never been able to shed weight?

Well, why you've never been able to shed weight...

Does it have to do with your will power?

Does it have to do with your genetics?

Is it the workout plan?

The nutrition plan?

WHY you've never been able to shed weight...

It has nothing to do with your “will power” by the way.

Or genetics.

Or even your workout plan.

Nutrition? Maybe, but honestly no.

Although everyone will make you feel as though it’s your fault, will power only goes so far when hormonally larger bodies function differently.

When you're born in a larger body, when you have more adipose tissue, your hunger hormones just work a little differently in a way that "will power" is not going to solve.

In other words, some bodies are meant a to be larger than others, and some are meant to be smaller.

And that’s okay. You see everyone keeps blaming your will power but what if we blamed the system that has imbedded these inherent beliefs instead?

What if instead, we exercised to function better, to move efficiently, to create endless energy, to sleep like a baby and accepted each other physically exactly as we are without bias?

What a world this would be.

Amanda Jane Snyder is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan for 4 years. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers and Dancers.