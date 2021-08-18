Go Back in Time at the Michigan Renaissance Festival in Holly, Michigan

A castle fit for royalty. Photo via Michigan Renaissance Festival Facebook page.

The Michigan Renaissance Festival is back for 2021! The 42nd year of food and fun in Holly, Michigan kicks off Saturday, August 21st and will be open from 10 AM — 7 PM every Saturday and Sunday through October 3rd. It will also be open on Labor Day and Festival Friday on October 1st. Huzzah! (A 16th Century way of saying, “Hurray!”)

The event is held on 17 acres that are transformed into a 16th Century European village complete with taverns, shops, and a majestic castle. There are 18 stages throughout the festival for musical performances, comedy and theater, jugglers, magicians, and mimes. Over 150 artisans will be set up in the festival marketplace selling things like apparel, leather goods, jewelry, fiber arts, and pottery. You can even get your hair braided or have a tarot card reading!

Queen Elizabeth and her court, along with other costumed characters, will be greeting people in the streets and posing for pictures. If your child has a princess dress in their closet, this is the perfect time to show it off! Adults and children alike will be fascinated as they witness full-contact armored jousting at 1:00, 3:00, and 5:00 every day the festival is open.

Queen Elizabeth welcoming visitors. Photo via Michigan Renaissance Festival Facebook page.

The Michigan Renaissance Festival encourages guests to participate in the jubilee by entering the costume contests. Each weekend has a different theme. In order, they are:

August 21st — 22nd, Pirates and Pups: Ahoy, mateys! Dress as if you and your pup are setting out to sail the seven seas! You will need to register your dog to enter the festival and the contest.

August 28th — 29th, Highland Fling: An 8-series athletic event will have you cheering for your favorite contestant. Don’t miss the Men in Kilts contest!

September 4th, 5th, and 6th, Viking Invasion: Harness your inner Ragnar and Lagertha and enter the Best Viking Costume Contest!

Men in Kilts contest. Photo via Michigan Renaissance Festival Facebook page.

September 11th — 12th, Wonders of the World: Entertainment styles and food from around the world will be featured this weekend. You can watch or compete in the Michigan State Belly Dance Championship. If you choose to be a spectator, why not wear a pair of harem pants?

September 18th — 19th, Shamrocks & Shenanigans: Enjoy Irish music, food, and dance! There will be another Men in Kilts contest. Do you have enough luck o’ the Irish to win?

September 25th — 26th, Harvest Huzzah: Got ink? Show it off in the Tattoo Contest! There will also be a Perfect Pirate Contest! Get out those eyepatches!

October 1st, Festival Friday: This is the only time the festival is open on a Friday. It’s Ladies Shopping Day and School Day, which is when K-12 students can come for a field trip and learn about costumes, jousting, and music.

A group of swashbucklers. Photo via Michigan Renaissance Festival Facebook page.

October 2nd-3rd, Sweet Endings: As this is the last weekend of the 2021 festival, there will be many sugary treats to end things on a sweet note! Be sure and check out the Annual Fencing Championship and find out who is the best fencer in Michigan!

Whether you come to the Michigan Renaissance Festival every weekend or just one day, you’re sure to have a memorable time. You can purchase your tickets in advance here or purchase them at the gate. Find the event at 12600 Dixie Highway, Holly, Michigan.

If you’ve been to the festival in Holly, Michigan in the past, I’d love to hear your experience in the comments!