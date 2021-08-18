La Salle, MI

The Sandbar Grill in La Salle, Michigan is Waterfront Dining and Live Entertainment at Its Best

Tracy Stengel

A picturesque view from The Sandbar Grill.Photo courtesy of the author.

As Labor Day looms closer, you may feel yourself trying to wring out as much summertime fun as possible. For me, the dog days of August are meant for spending time near water, listening to great music, dining out, and sharing some laughs with friends over perfectly concocted cocktails. The Sandbar Grill at Toledo Beach Marina in La Salle, Michigan has everything you need to savor summertime and bank some precious memories.

The Sandbar Grill is open to the public. When you enter the marina, stop at the guard shack and tell them where you are going. You will be waved in and will find plenty of parking. There are also transient slips for guests who visit by boat.

You can eat inside, but the best seats are outside. Round, umbrellaed tables are scattered around the 1600 square foot pavilion. Under the pavilion is a U-shaped bar, more tables for dining, and a space for performers. You won’t find casual, waterfront dining with a more spectacular view in the area! Watching the boats come in and out of the marina is mesmerizing and the big sailboats drifting by makes for an unforgettable experience to share with loved ones.

Diners enjoying their view and food and The Sandbar Grill.Photo courtesy of the author.

The menu is more extensive than one would expect from a small establishment. Appetizers are varied from spring rolls and walleye cakes to quesadillas and hummus platters. Several salads are available including Greek, Michigan, and Caprese. You can munch on various flatbreads like bruschetta, Hawaiian, and Margherita. Choose from fish, thai chicken, pork belly, or baja shrimp tacos. There are also wraps and sandwiches, including hamburgers, turkey reubans, and perch. Of the entrees, the blackened grilled mahi is my favorite, along with the beer battered walleye, and jumbo shrimp.

The Sandbar Grill has a fabulous live music line up all summer long. This week, there will be talented performers from Wednesday, August 18th, 2021, to Sunday, August 22, 2021. Tonight, from 6 PM — 10 PM is Lee Warren. Thursday, Rick Whited plays from 7 PM — 11 PM. Friday night from 9 PM — 1 AM the Reese Daily Band will be playing upbeat tunes to kick off your weekend. On Saturday, live music is scheduled throughout the day and evening. Luke Foster will be there from 12 PM — 2 PM. Check out Jake Pilewski and Justin Matchand from 3 PM — 6 PM and stay on to see the Black Swamp Rebels perform from 9 PM — 1 AM. 

Another spectacular view from The Sandbar Grill.Photo courtesy of the author.

The jams don’t stop on Sunday. Instead, it’s another day filled with great beats to go with the relaxed vibe of The Sandbar Grill. From 1:30 PM — 4:30 PM Ben Calandra will be playing his guitar. Then, from 6 PM — 10 PM there is a trifecta of talent when Chris Shutters, Matthew Havers, and my favorite local musician, Jeff Stewart team up. You won’t want to miss it!

The weekly entertainment schedule changes weekly. For country music lovers, don’t miss The Sandbar Country Fest on Saturday, August 28th! Eight bands or performers are scheduled from 1 PM and goes through the evening with the last act taking the stage at 10 PM.

For me, The Sandbar Grill is the magical place — it’s where my husband and I fell in love on our second date. The fabulous meal outdoors, the stunning view of Lake Erie, and the setting sun was an intoxicating combination. I hope it becomes a special spot for all of you, as well. If you’ve been to the Sandbar Grill in La Salle, Michigan, I’d love to hear about your experience in the comments.

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_fad5c46219565664e7c89fb120b1ddd0.blob

