There’s Still Time to Enter the “Fun in the Sun” Photo Contest Featuring Tawas Point State Park

The Tawas Point Lighthouse Photo via Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park FaceBook page.

Attention all shutterbugs! The Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park are having a photo contest and you still have a few weeks to enter. The theme is, “Fun in the Sun.” They are looking for action shots of people enjoying Tawas Point State Park.

Whether an amateur or professional, everyone is welcome to enter. Each contestant can only submit one photo, so take care to choose your very best shot. A winner will be chosen from each category. The categories are: 17 years old and younger, Adult — Amateur, and Adult — Professional.

All submissions must be received by midnight August 31st, 2021. Send your photo to info@tawaslighthousefriends.com. Be sure to include your full name, phone number, a short description of your photo, and the category you are entering it in.

Picturesque Tawas Point State Park. Photo via Tawas Point State Park FaceBook page.

The winners will be featured on Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park’s FaceBook page, Instagram, and website. They will also receive a Friends Swag Bag filled with an assortment of goodies.

Tawas State Park offers many opportunities to capture a fabulous pic of friends and family having fun. The 183-acre park features two miles of sandy beach, a playground for children, horseshoe pits, volleyball, metal detecting area, and ball field. There is also a picnic area with tables and grills.

You may spot some wildlife if you stroll down the two-mile Sandy Hook Hiking Trail. The park is a popular stop-over for migrating birds. Birdwatchers from all over the country visit in the spring and fall to watch the show. Many people spot deer in the park, as well as woodpeckers, and the occasional bald eagle.

Picnic area at Tawas State Park. Photo via Tawas State Park FaceBook page.

You will probably see a lot of sailboats, kite surfers, and windsurfers. Their colorful sails against a blue sky backdrop is a sight to behold. The winds and protected bay provides ideal conditions for all kinds of boaters. It’s no wonder why people often refer to Tawas Bay as “The Cape Cod of the Midwest.”

Fisherman love Tawas Bay as well. In 1987, a limestone reef was constructed measuring 800 feet long and 25 feet wide. It is a natural habitat for small, bait fish which attracts hungry big fish making it one of the best fishing spots in the region. Anglers catch perch, walleye, brown trout, lake trout, northern pike, bass, and chinook salmon.

The park is known for spectacular sunrises over Lake Huron and sunsets over Tawas Bay. There’s nothing as stunning as a myriad of colors reflecting on the water!

A breathtaking sunrise over Lake Huron. Photo via Tawas State Park FaceBook page.

In Tawas State Park stands the beautiful Tawas Point Lighthouse. Built in 1876, the lighthouse is the only Victorian-era station built on the Great Lakes. Unfortunately, due the tight quarters making it impossible to social distance, the lighthouse tours aren’t available at this time, but the Lighthouse Museum Store is open.

The photo-ops in Tawas State park are endless. Everywhere you look, people are having “Fun in the Sun.” This photo contest is a great excuse to get outdoors and take advantage of one of Michigan’s gorgeous state parks. That, right there, makes you a winner already!

If you love Tawas State Park and Tawas Point Lighthouse, share your experience in the comments. I’d also enjoy hearing from those entering the contest. Good luck everyone!