Brooklyn, Michigan Area has Significant Storm Damage

Am I the only one that sees Jesus’ face? Photo courtesy of the author.

Storms ripped through the Irish Hills early Thursday, August 12th and left most of us without electricity, internet, or cable. We woke up to a trampoline in the yard that wasn’t ours and an amazing amount of inflatables floating by in the lake. I fished out a one-person tube, the kind you sit up in, and put it at the end of the dock. Hopefully, the owner will spot it and pick it up. Our neighbors were scrambling to fetch lawn chairs out of the shrubbery as I was retrieving cushions that had blown off our deck furniture. We looked at each other and laughed. It could have been worse.

Downtown Brooklyn was shut down this morning with shops on Main Street closed for business, including Country Market.

According to The Detroit News, over 830,000 DTE customers lost power in southern Michigan and some may not get it restored until this weekend. Inconvenient and annoying? Sure, but for many, downed trees are the real headache.

Tree blocks entrance to White Lake Drive. Photo courtesy of the author.

The folks on White Lake Drive had a huge limb fall at the road’s entrance off M-50, preventing anyone from coming or going. One resident, chainsaw in hand, was hard at work well before noon. “This is going to take me a while,” he said good-naturedly.

Port-a-potty rollover in Napoleon Township Park. Photo courtesy of the author.

Napoleon Township Park is littered with fallen branches, debris, and the wind severe enough to knock over the port-a-potty. Crews are going to have a distasteful task on there hands with that! Talk about heavy doody clean-up! Er … heavy duty.

Tree damage at Jerry’s Pub. Photo courtesy of the author.

Jerry’s Pub had a big tree splinter and a large portion crashed to the ground. While anywhere else it may be an eyesore, it’s hard to call anything about Jerry’s Pub ugly. I saw past the tree and took in their beautiful view of Wampler’s Lake.

On Chicago Street, Jim Taylor had an oak tree estimated to have been over 100 feet tall uprooted in his front yard. “At least it didn’t break off at the trunk,” Jim told me. “I would hate to have to deal with a stump.”

As I stared balefully at the monstrous tree lying on his lawn, I realized Jim was the master of sarcasm.

“I’m going to have a lot of firewood this winter,” Jim said, winking.

I also realized Jim was a “glass half full” kind of guy. The world needs more of people like Jim. Attitude is everything.

As I toured his property, we picked springs up from the trampoline that flew into Jim’s property from across the street. Apparently, our neighbor’s trampoline wasn’t the only one that sprouted wings overnight. The one in Jim’s yard had a crash landing. It laid crumpled in two like a pita pocket next to his barn. I am sure the kids it belonged to aren’t going to be jumping up and down when they see that!

It’s days like this we are reminded to check on our loved ones, especially the elderly who aren’t able to do strenuous yard work. With the power outages possibly lasting days, many may need ice and/or coolers to protect perishables. Reaching out to others could also save a life.

Were you affected by the recent storms around Brooklyn, Michigan? If so, I’d love to hear about your experience in the comments. Stay safe Irish Hills!