Hoxeyville Music Festival in Wellston, Michigan Harmonizes Nature with Music

The Main Stage. Photo via Hoxeyville Music Festival Facebook page.

“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything.” ~ Plato

If you love Northern Michigan, Americana and Roots music, camping, and the great outdoors, you’re not going to want to miss the Hoxeyville Music Festival August 13–15, 2021 in Wellston, Michigan. This event has it all!

The 3-day festival takes place upon 150 acres of beautiful farmland nestled inside the Manistee National Forest. There will be two stages showcasing national-touring artists and some of Michigan’s favorite talent. The event is conveniently located near mountain bike trails and the picturesque Pine River, a world-class blue ribbon trout stream. Bring your bikes and fishing poles and take advantage of all the area has to offer.

There is a maximum capacity of 3,000 people, so it won’t be overcrowded. People can enjoy country, folk, bluegrass, R & B and blues music in an intimate setting. Day passes for adults and children, and weekend passes are still available, but RV camping is sold out. Weekend passes include car/tent camping.

The Mitten Stage. Photo via Hoxeyville Music Festival Facebook page.

On Friday, August 13th, the Mitten Stage will feature the Adam Joynt Band, Seth Bernard, Airborne or Aquatic, and Biomassive (silent disco). On the Main Stage, Dave Bruzza & Lyle Brewer, Sam Bush, and the ever-popular Billy Strings.

Saturday, August 14th, you can catch Full Cord, 49 Winchester, Michigan Rattlers, and Full Corn (silent disco) on the Mitten Stage. The Main Stage will present Darcy Wilkin, Lindsay Lou, Allman Betts Band, Billy Strings, and Full Cord (silent disco.)

The music continues on Sunday with Jake Willis, Myron Elkins & the Dying Breed, and The Go Rounds on the Mitten Stage. The Main Stage will host The Sweetwater Warblers, Luke Winslow King, and Yonder Mountain String Band.

Billy Strings performing. Photo via Hoxeyville Music Festival Facebook page.

Note Friday and Saturday’s performances end with “silent disco.” For those unfamiliar, silent disco is where the music is broadcast through a radio transmitter and can be picked up by wireless headphones. Only people with wireless headphones hear the music, so it will look like thousands of people are dancing around Wellston to the beat of their own, private drummer! It’s a fun way to keep the party going late into the night without disturbing those who are trying to sleep.

Hoxeyville Music Festival has something for the whole family. There is a Kids’ Tent devoted to keep children busy during the day. Sure, they have the usual face painting found at most festivals, but they step it up a notch with unique learning and crafting opportunities.

Kids love the Hoxeyville Music Festival! Photo via Hoxeyville Music Festival Facebook page.

For instance, on Friday, kids learn to make flower crowns, leaf rubbings, and leathercrafting basics. On Saturday, activities in the Kid’s Tent include making peace flags, baking soda volcanos, and walking sticks. Kiddos can discover how to create junk art robots, bottle cap mosaics, and make their own instrument on Sunday.

It’s going to be an amazing weekend in Wellston!

If you have attended the Hoxeyville Music Festival in the past, please share your experience in the comments.