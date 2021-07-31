Visit Walloon Lake this Weekend for Stunning Art in a Stunning Location

Pottery by Scott Obernberger. Photo via Twice Baked Pottery Facebook page.

It’s a beautiful weekend to spend on Walloon Lake! Really, any weekend on Walloon Lake is beautiful! But this weekend is extra-special. The Invitational at Walloon Lake Fine Art Show is Saturday and Sunday, July 31 — August 1, 2021, at Village Green Park from 10 AM — 5 PM daily.

This event is being coordinated by Blue Ribbon Events, which means each artist is hand-picked by a jury to ensure top-notch standards are maintained. All items are hand-crafted using a variety of mediums including painters, sculptors, leather designers, and jewelers.

A 3-D wall sculpture by George Bragg. Photo via Bragg Studio Facebook page.

This year, the featured artist is George Bragg. George is a self-taught machinist and has been a full-time professional artist for over 35 years. He started out working in a custom stained-glass studio specializing in restoration and large commercial projects. Eventually, he opened his own glass studio. His artistic talent branched out into his current medium, copper and organic material. George creates stunning 3-dimensional wall sculptures out of copper sheeting and tubing. He includes organic elements to each piece, such as rocks or branches, giving his work unique tactile and visual textures. His pieces are large, bold, and make a gorgeous focal point to any room.

Painting of a Mackinac Island wedding by Noel Skiba. Photo via the Noel Skiba Facebook page.

Noel Skiba is an award-winning impressionistic painter. She will be painting live throughout the Walloon Lake Fine Art Show. Noel uses bright colors and sweeping brush strokes. You’ll be amazed to see her painting straight from the paint tube! Her murals of Michigan and the Mackinac Bridge are in the Michigan House of Representatives. She has a triptych, which is artwork made up of three pieces or panels meant to be displayed together, in the Michigan Capital. Noel’s commissioned paintings of President Ford’s funeral procession in 2007 are featured in the Presidential Museum and National archives. She is a fourth-generation artist and loves to paint water-themed scenes, many of them feature Mackinac Island.

Author Michael Carrier and one of his novels. Photo via GreenwichVillageInk.com

Author Michael Carrier has written 14 books centered around Michigan, the Upper Peninsula, and the Great Lakes area. His recurring fictional character, Jack Handler, is a retired Chicago homicide detective who just can’t seem to stay out of hot water. Michael always knew he’d become a fiction writer but wanted to have plenty of life experience first. He figured he’d start writing his first book at fifty. Up to that point, he made sure he’d have many stories to tell. He’s hitchhiked across the country, went sky diving, drove truck, bartended, and climbed a lot of water towers. He’ll be signing and selling his books throughout the Walloon Lake Fine Art Show.

There will be many more artists for you to meet at the show. Shop for hummingbird houses, jewelry, yard art, pottery, and more! You will be amazed by the selection of high-quality items. Great Bread Company’s master bakers will be selling their delicious breads and pastries, Tim Feurstein will be selling hot flavored almonds, pecans, and cashews. If you are still hungry, Barrelback restaurant will be on location with their food truck selling their delicious sandwiches and other menu items.

If you’re a fan of art and Walloon Lake like a am, tell me your favorite type of art and your favorite thing to do in beautiful Walloon Lake, Michigan!