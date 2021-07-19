Do You Have What it Takes to Watch the AuSable River Canoe Marathon?

Crowds gather for a previous ARCM. Photo via the AuSable River Canoe Marathon Facebook page.

Thousands of people are flocking to Graying, Michigan this week in preparation for the 73rd Annual AuSable River Canoe Marathon Saturday, July 24, 2021. This is no ordinary canoe race. The town has already begun pre-race festivities and folks are preparing for the grueling 120-mile race. If you think that sounds daunting, consider that the race begins at 9 PM — just before sunset and continues through the night. The leaders will start crossing the finish line in Oscoda about 11:30 AM Sunday morning and there will be stragglers until 4 PM in the afternoon.

The race begins on land, with this year’s 87 teams of two running with their canoes four blocks through downtown Grayling amidst a throng of cheering fans before launching their canoes in the water and hoping to get an early lead.

Competitors racing in the streets. Photo via the AuSable River Canoe Marathon Facebook page.

Do you have what it takes to make it from start to finish without giving up?

I’m not asking if you can paddle that far.

I’m asking if you have the grit to be a spectator?

The AuSable River Canoe Marathon is billed as “The World’s Toughest Spectator Race,” and that isn’t an exaggeration. To watch the entire race, you must plan ahead and be prepared for anything. There’s a few things you should know before you go.

You’re going to need to get some sleep beforehand. The race can take up to 19 hours. Unless you live on caffeine, you’re going to need to rest up before the challenge. Arm yourself with a program book and spectator guide so you know the course information.

About 3 PM on Saturday, prime viewing locations near the Old AuSable Fly Shop will start to fill, so forget about getting sleep beforehand. There will be no time. Park your car away from the crowd so you can follow the course soon after the start. This will probably require a bit of a hike, but this isn’t a spectator sport for wimps, right?

The beginning of a previous ARCM. Photo via the AuSable River Canoe Marathon Facebook page.

In your vehicle, you will want to have provisions. Pack up some lawn chairs, ideally the ones that you can pack in a bag and carry on your shoulder. Bug repellent and toilet paper will become invaluable throughout the night. Flashlights or headlamps will help you see where you are going while walking to various lookout sites in total darkness. Bring a cooler with drinks and sandwiches and plenty of snacks. You’ll need the calories to power yourself through your arduous journey. Check the weather report ahead of time to determine if rain gear is necessary. A jacket and change of clothing are a safe bet.

Study the course map and decide where you are going to go to follow the race. Around Grayling, the Rayburn Property and any of the roads that end at the river are good options. There are also several dams that make excellent vantage points.

The Mio Dam is the first chance paddlers can get out of the canoe to stretch their legs. This is a fun spot to be to cheer on your favorite team and enjoy some camaraderie with other spectators.

Competitors start passing the Alcona Dam around sunrise. Cheer loudly for the racers. Believe it or not, they are more tired than you are. The Five Channels Dam and Cooke Dam are other popular spots.

At the Foot Dam, the paddlers are nearing the end of the course, but the water behind the dam is often rough, making it challenging to traverse. The recently renovated Foot Tailwater recreation site at the dam gives spectators a great view of the action.

Competitors in a previous ARCM. Photo via the AuSable River Canoe Marathon Facebook page.

There is a GPS tracking map where you can see the leaderboard and locate your favorite paddlers. It will also allow you to plan which viewing location you want to be at, depending on which competitors you want to cheer for and encourage.

If you make it through the long, dark night and finish your own spectator marathon, I salute you! In my eyes, you are a true champion! Wear delirium from lack of sleep like a badge of honor and may your war wounds such as poison ivy and bug bites heal quickly.

For those veteran spectators of the AuSable River Canoe Marathon, please give some advice to the newbies in the comments! You are warriors!

