Want a Rush? Try Skydive Tecumseh in Jackson, Michigan

Catching some air. Photo by Colton Jones on Upsplash

Attention adrenaline junkies and fun seekers! Have you ever wished you could fly? Do you want to celebrate a life event such as an age milestone, engagement, or graduation in a unique way? Or maybe the last year of staying home due to the pandemic has you starving to try something new? Well, folks, you don’t need a change in attitude … maybe what you are craving is a change in altitude!

Skydive Tecumseh in Jackson, Michigan can give you an unforgettable rush. If you’ve never tried skydiving, Skydive Tecumseh is a great place to start. They have state-of-the-art equipment including a jump plane specifically designed for skydiving. It’s the biggest, fastest, and most comfortable jump plane available. Note: While the address is Jackson, Michigan it is considered Napoleon, Michigan to the locals. It’s located off Napoleon Road.

Skydive Tecumseh has been around over 50 years. They know what they are doing. Their USPA certified instructors have logged thousands of jumps. While most skydiving operations in Michigan take their divers 9,000 feet, Skydive Tecumseh can take you up to 18,000 feet!

A tandem landing. Ali Kazal/Upsplash

While Skydive Tecumseh offers a ground school for you to dive solo, the most popular choice is to skydive tandem. With less than an hour of training you are ready to be harnessed to an instructor and jump from your choice of 9,000, 14,000, or 18,000 feet. If you choose 18,000 feet, you will experience a thrilling 120-mph free fall for over 60 seconds!

Gulp.

Once the instructor opens the chute, you can enjoy a 4 to 6-minute descent that can be as heart pounding or chill as you’d like it to be. Since the instructor is behind you, there is nothing to impede the spectacular view beneath you. Since the instructor is in control, you can focus on enjoying the ride.

You can also choose to have your jump videoed to have as a keepsake. Still-photos are also available to memorialize your exhilarating experience.

Feeling stoked. Neora Aylon/Unsplash

In the United States, you must be legally 18-years-old or over to skydive, but there is no maximum age. Skydive Tecumseh in Jackson welcomes folks 18 to 98 and older! They are mostly concerned about the general health, flexibility, and strength of an individual than the number of trips around the sun. Many people with with disabilities have made a tandem skydive with Skydive Tecumseh, but each person is different. Those with impairments can make an appointment to be evaluated by the staff to ensure they have the cognitive and physical ability to make a safe dive.

I have watched several of my friends dive with this company and they have all landed with huge smiles and glowing reviews. Yes, I sat on the picnic tables in the spectator-friendly drop zone. I admit it. I am a chicken.

If you are ready to take the leap of a lifetime, Skydive Tecumseh is located at 8607 Cady Road, Jackson, Michigan. For those of you brave enough to jump out of a perfectly good airplane, tell me about your experience in the comments!