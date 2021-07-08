Don't Miss the 18th Annual Boyne Thunder Poker Run this Weekend in Boyne City, Michigan

One of this year's Boyne Thunder Participants. David Schaller/Boyne Thunder Facebook page.

If you like to mix sun with speed, beauty with boats, and family fun with a feel-good fundraiser, head to Boyne City July 9 & 10, 2021 for the 18th Annual Boyne Thunder Poker Run. You will see an impressive collection of high-performance power boats revving up for a good cause. Since 2004, Boyne Thunder has raised and distributed over $1,000,000 to local charities.



Camp Quality provides summer camp for children with cancer and year-round support. Challenge Mountain enriches lives of the disabled and mentally challenged with outdoor recreation. Boyne City Main Street Program is an economic development program dedicated to preserving the community’s rich history while maintaining a forward-thinking vision to keep Boyne City thriving.

The festivities begin with a street party Friday night from 6–9. During the “Stroll the Streets” event, people can discover the charm of Boyne City while shopping and dining. Downtown will be full of live music and entertainment, children’s activities, and food trucks. There will also be a car show and boats on display.

Previous Boyne Thunder participant. Photo via Boyne Thunder Facebook page.

Saturday is the 18th Annual Boyne Thunder Poker Run. There will be power boats from 22 to 55 feet long with horsepower ranging from 425 to 3600 mph. This is a poker run, not a race. Speed is not important in this event, but I have to mention some of these boats are capable of going 150 mph! The boats will be divided into four separate groups, according to length and horsepower. Each will have an assigned pace boat.

The fleet leaves the Boyne City Marina at 10 AM and forms a parade at 10:15. The entrants will stop to pick up a sealed envelope with a playing card inside at five different places. The first is near the marina in Elk Rapids, the second is near the marina in Northport. Crews will stop into the Round Lake Marina in Charlevoix around noon to have lunch. About 1:30, they will head to Bay Harbor for the third card, then pick up the fourth at the docks in Harbor Springs. The final card stop is Horton Bay. The crews will return to Boyne City to turn in their sealed envelopes. The carefully planned course on Lake Charlevoix and Lake Michigan is about 150 miles.

The winner is announced at the Poker Run Village near Boyne City arena Saturday evening after a participant dinner and live auction.

Previous Boyne Thunder fleet passing the Weathervane in Charlevoix. Photo via Boyne Thunder Facebook page.

Boyne Thunder recommends the best viewing locations for spectators. If you are in Boyne City, they advise going to the Grant Moore Municipal Marina, Open Space Park, Sunset Park, Peninsula Beach, Tannery Park, or Young State Park.

If you are in Charlevoix, try the walkways along the Pine River Channel, Bridge Park, South Pier Lighthouse & Michigan Beach Park, or the Observation Platform above the CVX Marina Beach.

For those in Elk Rapids, the best place to see the fleet is Elk Rapids Public Marina. People in Petoskey should head to East Park and folks in Harbor Springs can go to the marina area.

This weekend in Boyne City promises to be full of sun and fun! I hope you give a chance to see the beautiful boats of Boyne Thunder!