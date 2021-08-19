Comedian John Mulaney breaks record with 21 sold-out shows at Wilbur

Boston, Massachusetts is proud to welcome comedian John Mulaney, who will perform a whopping twenty-one shows at the Wilbur over a two-week span.

Comedian John Mulaney performs during the comedy show in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the USO. DoD News, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

If you haven't heard of John Mulaney, you're in for a treat--if you can get a ticket to one of his upcoming shows. Mulaney is one of the funniest comedians ever to grace the stage at The Wilbur in Boston, and he's about to grace that stage twenty-one times over the next two weeks as part of the John Mulaney: From Scratch tour.

Unfortunately, tickets to all twenty-one shows are sold out. In fact, the shows that are taking place in mid-to-late August have been sold out since June. That didn't take long, prompting The Wilbur to post about the sold-out shows on Twitter.

The Wilbur is located at 246 Tremont St, Boston, Massachusetts 02116. The venue first opened back in 1913, making it a truly iconic Boston landmark.

In a tweet, The Wilbur posted about John Mulaney's accomplishment, writing, "It's official. A new Wilbur Record" alongside a charming picture of Mulaney as a child on a banner reading, "A Wilbur Record! John Mulaney From Scratch 21 sold out show Aug 14-29." Spoiler alert: John Mulaney as a child looks exactly the same as he does now. Presumably, he was shorter then. Other than that, he hasn't changed much.

Note: The John Mulaney: From Scratch event is a "phone-free experience." That means the use of phones, smartwatches, and other accessories is not allowed in the performance space.

Upon arrival at The Wilbur, all phones, smartwatches, and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches, which can be opened at the conclusion of the show.

Guests keep possession of their devices inside the venue, and they may use them during the event only in designated "Phone Use Areas" inside The Wilbur. All devices must be re-secured in the Yondr pouches prior to returning to the performance space.

The venue is taking the "phone-free experience" requirement very seriously. From the Wilbur official website:

Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security.

In today's digital age when so many people are hyperconnected to their cellphones, having a "phone-free experience" may prove to be challenging. It will be interesting to see how people react to this new anti-technology requirement and whether it becomes more prevalent in the future.

