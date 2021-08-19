Buy your own Fanstasyland Ferris wheel or carousel at auction: Here's how you can place your bid

Fantasyland in Seekonk, Massachusetts is closed forever, but you can own a piece of this iconic local recreation center--for a price

A young woman with blonde and purple hair rests during a spirited game of mini golf. Photo by Anna Tarazevich from Pexels

Say goodbye to your childhood. The Fantasyland Entertainment Center in Seekonk is closed for good, and all the fun attractions that used to welcome children and adults alike for decades are on the auction block.

Note: Fantasyland Mini Golf is temporarily closed, according to their Facebook page, but it is not included in the permanent closure of the adjacent entertainment center, and its fixtures are not being auctioned off--at least not at this time.

Fantasyland Mini Golf is located at 1300 Fall River Ave, Seekonk, Massachusetts 02771. They appear to have been operational as recently as August 5, 2021 when they posted, "It's already August! Time to go play some Mini Golf! Open 7 days a week," on Facebook.

If you are interested in everything from a Ferris wheel to a forklift from Fantasyland Entertainment Center, you can visit Capital Online Auctions to place your bid.

The items from Fantasyland Entertainment Center in Seekonk at last glance include the following: 28-foot Americana Chance Carousel Ride, Zamperla Fantasy Wheel Ferris Wheel Ride, Road Yard Children's Ride, Robot Works Robot, Fort Ballocity (The Fun Lab), Sartori Airport Ride, Atomic Rush, Raymond Reach Stand-Up Forklift, and Punch Out by Nintendo.

Here are the current bids of a sampling of the items for sale as of Thursday, August 20, 2021, at noon.

28-foot Americana Chance Carousel Ride, current bid: $36,025

Zamperla Fantasy Wheel Ferris Wheel Ride, current bid: $5,525

Road Yard Children's Ride, current bid: $5,025

Robot Works Robot, current bid: $510

Fort Ballocity (The Fun Lab), current bid: $55

Sartori Airport Ride, current bid: $2,025

Inflatable Slide, current bid: $510

Majestic Bumper Cars Ride, current bid: $2,025

Atomic Rush, current bid: $35

Laser Tag, current bid: $205

Many of the items have seen years or decades of use, and you'll have a limited time to pick them up if you are the winning bidder.

Removal: By appointment on Monday, August 30, 2021, Tuesday, August 31, 2021 and Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 10am-5pm. Shipping is available on some items and noted in the description and under the catalog photo. All other items are local Seekonk, Massachusetts pickup only.

The auction ends on August 26, 2021. Happy bidding.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.