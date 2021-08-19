Sidebar Boston is ideal for dinner and drinks before a local show

With dual bars, Sidebar also has arcade games, a new jukebox, and many flatscreen televisions for your viewing pleasure.

Sidebar is located at 14 Bromfield Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02108. It is the perfect location to grab a quick bite to eat or a drink before catching a show in the city. Service is fast and friendly.

Hours are Sunday noon to 1 a.m.; Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

There are two bars conveniently located within one location. There are reasonably clean, available restrooms. In short, It also has arcade games, a new jukebox, and many flatscreen televisions for your viewing pleasure. In short, Sidebar has everything you need, and nothing you don't.

Sidebar is conveniently situated within walking distance from The Waterfront, North End, Financial District, Historical Beacon Hill, and Back Bay, Sidebar is easily accessible and is located in the most convenient location in Boston; it is just a five-minute walk from any T line.

Of all the menu items, the pizza stands out as the best. The traditional stone pizza is light, crispy, and delicious. It comes in classic cheese or pepperoni, or the more exotic honey barbecue chicken, buffalo chicken, and steak bomb varieties.

Chicken wings, chili cheese dogs, and plenty of finger-food appetizers are right at home on the menu alongside fancier fare such as steak tips and grilled chicken, each of which comes with a salad and French fries on the side.

Here's what some some Yelpers are saying about Sidebar Boston:

"It was my first time visiting SideBar and since we are still in the midst/recovering from COVID, there was a limited capacity and menu selection. While that was the case, the one waitress on duty who took my order over the phone and later gave it to me when I came to pick it up was very nice. She showed me where the nearest ATM was as I was unaware it was cash only. So that was nice of her and she did not get annoyed as I would have assumed any other waitress would have. I ordered the chicken ceasar wrap and fried ravioli. Good for what it was!

Thanks!"

"Just stopped in here for a quick bite to eat and was pleasantly surprised! I got a Caesar chicken salad wrap with fries and a pitcher of beer to share. The prices were crazy cheap ! And because I checked in on yelp I got a 25% off coupon for my bill which was great! I watched some of the Olympics with a friend , great cozy atmosphere and filled up rather quickly. The food was very good and brought right our table very quickly. I would definitely go back for the good food and cheap prices."

From the official website of Sidebar Boston:

Sidebar was established in 2001 as a neighborhood bar in the middle of Downtown Boston – a much needed addition to the city’s makeup. Our comfortable atmosphere makes us one of Boston’s best after work bars. Centrally located in the heart of the Hub within 5 minutes of all T lines Sidebar is the most convenient hangout this side of the Mississippi.

