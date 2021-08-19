Dr. Dog's final tour takes band to Boston House of Blues

The band last performed in Boston in 2019; the last time they performed at the Boston House of Blues was 2018.

Dr. Dog shown performing onstage at Boston House of Blues in May 2018. Photo was taken by author Tracey Folly

The Dr. Dog Last Tour passes through Boston, Massachusetts on September 24, 2021. The band will perform for its final time at House of Blues. House of Blues is located at 15 Lansdowne St, Boston, Massachusetts, 02215. Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $49.50.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show is slated to start at 8 p.m.

The last time Dr. Dog performed at the House of Blues on Lansdowne Street was in May 2018 when they toured to support their last album, Critical Equation. They also performed in Boston to support musician Shakey Graves in 2019.

If you miss the upcoming performance of Dr. Dog at Boston House of Blues, then you miss seeing them perform in Boston, or anywhere else for that matter, forever. That's because the band is currently on their final tour. So it's so long, Dr. Dog.

Dr. Dog is a band based out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They have been active since 1999.

The Bowerbirds from Raleigh, North Carolina are currently slated to open for Dr. Dog. However, opening acts are subject to change.

Dr. Dog fans can hold on to hope that the band could change their mind. After all, Ozzy Osbourne toured both with his No More Tours and No More Tours 2. Elton John said goodbye to touring decades ago and kept right on touring. And don't even get started on Cher. Then again, there's always the chance that Dr. Dog actually means it when they say this is their final tour.

It's best not to take any chances.

Important information for House of Blues guests:

Note: House of Blues has a new clear bag policy: Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags (Maximum size: 12"x6"x12"). Small clutch bags are also permitted, but they may be no larger than the size of your hand.

No smoking or vaping is allowed within the venue, and lighters are prohibited. Violators will be ejected from the premises. Medication is banned from the venue without proof of a valid prescription.

Parking is available near the venue. For best results, find parking ahead by reserving online.

House of Blues is a two-minute walk from Boston's iconic Fenway Park and nearby restaurants.

