Sign of the times: local Dollar Tree closes early due to lack of staff

A handwritten sign in the Dollar Tree window reads, 'We will be closing at 5 pm today 8-12-21 short staffed.' Photo taken by author Tracey Folly

A recent visit to the local Dollar Tree in Seekonk, Massachusetts revealed a troubling sign of the times. Due to a staffing shortage, the location at 1275 Fall River Ave was slated to close early on August 12, 2021.

Ordinarily, the store is open until 9 p.m., but on this day, a sign in the window read, "We will be closing at 5 pm today 8-12-21 short staffed."

Twenty minutes later, the closing time on the sign had been amended from 5 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Inside the store, there was a single cashier working. No one was on the floor tidying up or stocking shelves. There weren't many customers. Overall, the store didn't look half bad. It's a Dollar Tree; it's usually in far more disarray than it was today.

After all, the problem wasn't the volume of customers. It was the shortage of staff. It's a good thing someone made the decision to close early. Overworking current employees would not be the way to inspire employee loyalty, and everyone deserves to go home after working their shift.

On the other side of the parking lot, a former doggy daycare stands empty and abandoned with "For Lease" signs in its empty windows. A nearby gym with its lights blazing has no one inside, and the parking lot is empty.

Just past the red light, a trampoline park has a half-empty parking lot. If you're an optimist, perhaps it's half full. The busiest businesses nearby are Wendy's and Taco Bell. They're both hiring.

The company that owns Dollar Tree and Family Dollar is clearly doing something to remedy its staffing shortage, which extends to its twenty-six distribution centers.

Dollar Tree/Family Dollar is holding an on-site distribution center hiring event on August 14, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. For more information about applying, follow the link below. Contact your local Dollar Tree or Family Dollar stores to inquire about their open in-store positions.

On the bright side, if you're looking for work but having trouble finding a job, this might be the opportunity you need. They're even offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus in most locations, subject to their own terms and conditions. You'll need to contact them for more details.

