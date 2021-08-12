Are We Supposed to Forget About Those Corpse Flies in Saugus?

Good news: The number of corpse flies plaguing one section of the Town of Saugus has dwindled; Bad news: we still don't know where the insects are coming from.

Tony Kiszewski, a public health entomologist and associate professor at Bentley University, identified the mysterious insects plaguing a town in the Boston metro area as corpse flies last month, but their identification didn't leave any clues to their source. Corpse flies, or coffin flies, get their name from the fact that they feast on the bodies of the dead. So where are they coming from?

Officials in the Town of Saugus, Massachusetts still don't know for certain.

That isn't to say they haven't tried. State police detectives and cadaver dogs searched Pemberly Drive and Fiske Brook in Saugus, Massachusetts, the site of the infestation of corpse flies. Unfortunately, they weren't able to uncover the source of the problem.

To make matters worse, "Professor Kiszewski says people can get infected with these flies. There have been a few cases, while rare, it is a potential problem," reported WBZ. In other words, the problem has the potential to be more than a minor inconvenience. The consumption of food affected by phorids can result in the intrusion of fly larvae into the tissues or organs of humans.

The sooner experts locate the source of the flies, the better.

Experts did uncover one possible lead, but it hasn't been confirmed.

“Our consultant is continuing his environmental samplings and nothing has been found in the area surrounding the properties,” Director of Public Health John Fralick wrote in an email to the Advertiser. “We have found evidence of animal remains in the area where the infestation was concentrated, which may ultimately be identified as a probable source of the initial infestation.”

Fralick further speculated that the coffin flies may have originated in the plumbing systems of affected homes. They are sometimes called sewer flies. That makes sense.

Oddly enough, there isn't a trace of information about the corpse flies, also known as coffin flies or phorids, infestation on the Town of Saugus official website.

Hopefully, locals will get answers soon. Until then, anyone experiencing an infestation of phorids should report it to the town and take precautions not to ingest any potentially affected food.



"State Police detectives and cadaver dogs searched Pemberly Drive and Fiske Brook in Saugus after the I-Team began investigating a fly infestation. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports," via CBS Boston's YouTube Channel.

